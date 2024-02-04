Benefits in salary and recognition

A1+ category construction has become a priority for spanish doctorwho think they need A specific group that caters to your profession, For physicians, the demands and duration of their studies, coupled with their responsibilities, become compelling reasons that lead them to leave. “Outside” Group A1, to which they currently belong. One of the questions that may arise regarding this reclassification is What benefit can there be from this? To be A+ for physicians. Sheila JustoThe Vice President of the Association of Doctors and Higher Graduates of Madrid (EMITS) and Technical Secretary of the National MIR Section of CESM (State Confederation of Medical Unions), addresses these doubts medical writing,

As Justo points out, the creation and inclusion of doctors in the A1+ category would mean “Significant” improvement in wages Of these professionals. “It’s about a best grade Where we are now, there will be one remuneration parity, obviously. This is something that is needed at this time, because developing our skills is very difficult,” he explained.





How much will medical salaries improve if they join A1+?

The truth is that it is not known at this time How much will the salary improve? of doctors, if they happen to belong to a higher category than the one in which they are currently competing. “It has to be established,” says Justo. “I hope it’s taken into consideration Our required training is three times higher That is what is required in A1,” he comments, referring to the fact that doctors require 11 or 12 years of training to become part of the public workforce. national health system (SNS).

“That demand must be translated economically,” he claims. “In other countries European Union is a doctor earning four or five times more What is earned in Spain? That’s why we are having such significant migration of doctors, because recognition is in the rest of the EU,” says Justo.





Working requirements for doctors in category A1+

Job Requirements for DoctorsIf this new category is established, they will be just like they have today, As Justo points out, there will be no change, neither for the better nor for the worse. “At the level of operation The doctor already has an important role, Without a doctor, there is no doctor-patient relationship,” comments the Vice President of Emmits.

Besides, Doctors will occupy management positions just like it’s done in Category A1, to which they now belong. “It would mean job recognition, but without altering the functioning of the structures, Doctors will continue to lead management positions, as they are the knowledge managers of the system,” he added.

This reclassification Neither will it help in qualifying for higher management positions, nor in scoring more marks in Health OPES., “This directly impacts pay, base pay, triennial and additional pay. But with respect to OPS and the like, we will start from the same position,” says Justo.





Recognition of the profession, one of the benefits

It is very important for Justo to keep this in mind The future of health care “depends on doctors”And for this reason, it is essential that they recover “Social prestige” of the profession., “If we do not recover this through equivalence in which we are recognized in a category according to the degree of our qualifications, it will be difficult for us to have professionals in the SNS.”

Therefore, Recognition is one of the benefits Which the person responsible for CESM also points out, because it will mean an improvement in the medical profession, as well boost skills and protecting the interests of professionals, “which have been significantly affected in recent years.”

Furthermore, for Justo, the poor working and salary conditions of doctors compared to other European countries are “leaving a great impact” and that reclassification “would be a form of attract talent “It has left the system in recent years.”

“We are in a clear position Low status compared to other European countriesWe should begin by recognizing the medical profession in a corresponding administrative group, and we should Get specific prescriptions from the doctorBecause the employment situation of this profession is very different from others,” says Justo.