San Juan will be the home port of Sea Cloud’s luxurious yacht

highlights the attractions of old san juanAs an ideal setting to start or end a cruise trip, sea ​​cloud cruises announced that sea ​​cloud spiritSan Juan will be its home port in 2025.

“The cobbled streets and narrow alleys of Old San Juan, the live music and aroma of Mofongo are the perfect place to start or end a journey through the Caribbean,” said Mirel Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises, in making the announcement.

Spirit will have four new itineraries In the description of those voyages with Puerto Rico in the month of January of that year and on the newest and largest ship in the company’s fleet, they highlight the startling moment that would occur when passing by El Morro Castle. “For both passengers and those watching from the ground, it will be a spectacular moment,” he said.

advertising

So that passengers can enjoy the ports they visit more in each new itineraryOr it will include overnight stops in ports such as St. Barts, Virgin Gorda and Norman Island. They are all small, beautiful Caribbean islands that are considered one of the most “modern” and elegant side of the Caribbean. Staying the night means taking advantage of the cruise as a hotel and enjoying the culinary scene and nightlife.

sea ​​cloud (supply)

The activities that this type of sailboat offers its passengers include barbeques on the beach and singing songs with the crew. The environment they offer is designed for those who seek the true meaning of navigation, with the sailor at its heart, sharing unique experiences with the crew that are not offered on any other type of boat. All this with personalized attention, considered five-star, on a giant sailing yacht, with 69 cabins and suites, and capacity for 136 passengers and 85 crew members.

Reyes also said that with more than 20 airports offering direct flights from the United States, air service to Puerto Rico gives travelers flexibility, and the company will reveal scheduling details in the coming weeks.

Deluxe room. (supply)

The 2025 voyages include three roundtrips from San Juan for seven and eight nights on January 10, 17 and 24, and a roundtrip from Philipsburg, St. Maarten to San Juan for six nights beginning January 4.

The announcement of the itinerary was welcomed with enthusiasm by Global Ports Holding, the company said. “As we prepare to take over operations at the San Juan Cruise Terminal through a public-private partnership with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, we are partnering with Sea Cloud Cruises to expand itineraries into ports managed by Global Ports Holding Happy to strengthen our ties,” said. Federico Gonzalez-Denton, general manager of San Juan Cruz Port. “The entire Sea Cloud fleet has sailed from Antigua Cruise Port since 2019 and Sea Cloud Spirit will be in Nassau in March 2024. These sailings from San Juan will support the growth of our alliance and align with the vision of expanded relationships with the cruise lines ” Once transfer operations are completed, offers will be expanded to the port of San Juan, Gonzalez-Denton said in a statement sent by the cruise company.

advertising

Food consumption area. (supply)

Sea Cloud Spirit, although maintaining the core essence of the company offering voyages linked to maritime tradition, offers new amenities for its passengers, including cabins with private balconies, spa and wellness areas, a gym with sea views, Includes more spacious sunbathing decks. and additional dining options on the Lido Deck.

Sea Cloud has three yachts and on all of them, the sails are raised by hand, an impressive maneuver associated with sailing but rarely seen on a boat of this level. There are no buttons to raise them automatically, but it is a process that takes about an hour, until the sail catches the wind. Each voyage includes at least one full day of sailing, which is expected by all passengers, and which makes the experience unique in this type of voyage.

Formal dinner area. (supply)

Rates on these Sea Cloud voyages include all meals with an open bar, specialty wine and beer selections, water sports, gifts and a welcome bottle of champagne. Current fares for trips departing from San Juan are $5,130 if booked by February 28.