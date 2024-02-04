San Juan will be the home port of Sea Cloud’s luxurious yacht

highlights the attractions of old san juanAs an ideal setting to start or end a cruise trip, sea ​​cloud cruises announced that sea ​​cloud spiritSan Juan will be its home port in 2025.

“The cobbled streets and narrow alleys of Old San Juan, the live music and aroma of Mofongo are the perfect place to start or end a journey through the Caribbean,” said Mirel Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises, in making the announcement.

Spirit will have four new itineraries In the description of those voyages with Puerto Rico in the month of January of that year and on the newest and largest ship in the company’s fleet, they highlight the startling moment that would occur when passing by El Morro Castle. “For both passengers and those watching from the ground, it will be a spectacular moment,” he said.

