A sexy Jesus Christ? This artist’s painting has sparked controversy on social networks

By Nicole Acevedo – nbcnews

The controversy raised in Spain and on social networks by a poster of Jesus created to promote Holy Week in Seville has provoked a mixed reaction among Spanish conservatives, who considered the image an “aberration” and Jesus as “sexual and effeminate” and Considered among social media users. , who have defended the painter’s artistic vision and created memes mocking the image.

The Brotherhood Council, which organizes the main events of Holy Week in Seville, Months earlier he had hired the famous artist Salustiano García Creation of a promotional painting for the festival.

A painting of Jesus Christ by Spanish artist Salustiano García, as the official poster for Holy Week 2024 in Seville, was created in his studio in Bormujos, near Seville, on January 29, 2024. Christina Quikler/AFP – Getty Images

García unveiled the final product during an event on Saturday attended by the leadership of the Council of Brotherhoods of Seville as well as the city’s mayor, José Luis Sanz.

The painter then told local media that his version of the resurrected Jesus painted on a plain red background was inspired by his son Horacio. García’s work was greatly appreciated and valued during the painting’s inauguration.

(A former Hungarian model urged Neymar to recognize the paternity of her 10-year-old daughter)

Speaking to the media after the event, Horacio said that he had heard people say that the picture of Jesus his father drew was “very attractive, (…) thank you so much. Thats all I have to say”.

Artist Salustiano García with his son and model Horacio in front of a painting of Jesus created to promote Holy Week celebrations in Seville. Christina Quikler/AFP – Getty Images

But criticism started after the incident.

Javier Navarro of the far-right Vox party in Spain said on social media platforms

Pablo Hertfelder García-Conde, president of the religious freedom organization IPSE, who is known for his ultra-conservative Catholic views. commented On the social network

(The napkin that Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona has been auctioned)

An organization of Christian lawyers started a petition Request to remove poster and the resignation of Francisco Vélez, president of the Council of Brotherhoods.

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had more than 21,000 signatures.

In response to the criticism, the painter told the Spanish newspaper ABC that his depiction of Jesus was “kind, graceful and beautiful” and was created with “deep respect”.

“To see sexuality in my image of Christ, you would have to be sick,” he said, adding that there was “nothing” in his painting that “has not already been represented in works of art hundreds of years old.”

recommended

(Hamilton’s surprise switch to Ferrari and the valuable contract signed by Messi (on a napkin))

social network user Answer To a violent reaction with a message: “Prepare yourself for the homophobia that the Holy Week poster in Seville is going to expose.”

Well-known Spanish sociologist and political scientist Rafa López also responded to the criticism in a news program: “Those who are scandalized by the Holy Week posters in Seville do not do so because it is a tradition, but because They are blatantly racist and anti-gay.,