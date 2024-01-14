According to nutritionists, why should you eat avocado for breakfast after 50?

He Avocado This is one of the healthiest foods you can eat any moment And regardless of you age, However, it is highly recommended to have it for breakfast if you are done with work 50 years,
it’s been a long time since Avocado ceased to be one modern food become one Necessary Which cannot be missing from any healthy diet. for their sake multiple benefitsit Fruit has entered us culinary traditions and it is common to see it in countless dishes one of these day meal, Is Good In all the time and among the people of all agesBut it is especially recommended Breakfast,
According to science, benefits of eating avocado for breakfast every day
on the channel youtube Of lidl spainthe chef Roberto Basket teaches to prepare three toasts You can start your day with avocado Spicy Tomatoeswith hummus with and Fruit, as mentioned Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), a source of avocado Vitamin EA Antioxidant Which barely comprises the majority of the remaining fruits. Moreover, it is also rich vitamin C and carries vitamin B6 and mineral In form of potassium Or magnesium, If we consume avocado, these nutrients will provide us with many benefits. Every day At breakfast time. According to these are the main Science,
- reduce risk To suffer heart disease: A study published in American Journal of Medicine showed that healthy fats the avocado they have cardioprotective properties, In this way, they help us prevent heart diseases.
- Help To control cholesterolAccording to a study published in: Journal of the American Heart AssociationAvocado favors reducing levels low density fat cholesterol (So-called bad cholesterol).
- Improvement gastrointestinal microbiota: This fruit contains a lot of dietary fiberone who feeds good bacteria who live in intestinal tract,
- It has antioxidant effects: substances such as lutein Or carotenespresent in avocado, is a Strong antioxidant effectprotect cells free radicals,
- Help To control weight: Unlike other fruits, avocado is Heat because it is Some water and in large numbers lipid, However, it contains most of the fat unsaturatedhighlighted oleic acid, Perhaps don’t lose weightBut It doesn’t make you fat either and increases significantly quality of Diet,
Why should one eat avocado for breakfast after 50?
As we mentioned earlier, avocado is good for people of all ages. However, including it in breakfast 50 years could be the one special relevance According to Health, On the one hand, as nutritionists point out carla farrei am rich fiber, which prevents constipation. As we grow older, we need substantial amount There is a lot of transit of this nutrient Healthy And skilled,
On the other hand, you should eat avocado for breakfast from the age of 50 because it is an anti-inflammatory food, as mentioned Instagram Of i am bio, journalist specializing in health and nutrition. The fact that he has this property may favor more than Quality of life In people of a certain age, relief, for example, joint pain, Other than this, oleic acid Whatever is in this fruit helps in improving cardiovascular health,
Common mistakes when eating avocado
The fact that it has so many benefits is that we often do not consume avocado the right way. company experts fruit olive grove indicate Most common mistakes When eating avocado:
- believe that is only a type Avocado: There’s more to it than that 50 varieties Different from this fruit. The most common avocados are hasHe BaconHe strong And this Lamb, each of them has something features And different flavorsAlthough they seem very similar.
- allow to War: If you are only going to eat half of the avocado, always save the part that contains the avocado Seed, This will help protect it from premature rusting. You can cover it by adding a few drops of lemon to it cling film,
- refrigerate it without happening yet ripe: The right way to take care of this fruit so that it reaches desired point and power keep it for several days he has to leave it room temperature and in one well ventilated place, It should not be kept in the refrigerator until it is done ready to consume,
- Thinking it’s the only thing to do Guacamole: You can prepare avocado in countless different ways. For example, spread on toast Or, when it is not yet very ripe, it can be made Grill, there is another recipe Fried Avocadois very common in usa,
- peel it with Knife: It can be possible quite dangerous, best to be able remove pulp Is cut into two parts avocado, turn it On his seed and, in one fell swoop, separate the two parts, Then, with one spoon You have to take the inside out.
- consume too much:It is true that it has many benefits. However, as we’ve mentioned, it’s a calorie-rich food (this includes it). 141 kcal per 100 grams). Additionally, it is not recommended for people who suffer from renal insufficiency Due to its high content potassium,
