This is how the situation remains after Argentina’s victory against Chile in Group B of the South American Under-23 Olympic Qualifiers. football | game

Argentina, who defeated Chile 0-5 this Tuesday, and Paraguay, who rested this fourth date of Group B, have qualified with Brazil before the final quadrangular of the South American Pre-Olympic Tournament to be held in Venezuela. took. Paris offers two venues for the 2024 Games.

In the first hour, Uruguay defeated Peru 3–0, bidding farewell to the Olympic dream with a poor performance and after adding only three points in four games, Argentina brutally defeated Chile 0–5 in the underlying match. Defeated.

Uruguay remembered victory but too late

At the Michel Delgado Stadium in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, forward Luciano Rodríguez opened the scoring with a strike a minute before the end of the first half of the match, earning him a penalty.

The second for the Celeste came just two minutes later, in extra time, by Spanish Real Oviedo’s Santiago Homenchenko, who scored with a header during a corner kick, from the area that had been deflected by Peru’s Diego Romero.

And immediately after the start of the second half, Renzo Sanchez continued the lead with a shot in favor of the Uruguayan team, who scored the third against Bicolor.

In the end, Marcelo Bielsa-led Uruguay was not enough with three points and bid farewell to their Olympic dream.

Argentina, without mercy against La Roja

Argentina defeated Chile 0-5 and added three points, leaving them in first place in Group B and preliminary qualification.

At the Michel Delgado Stadium, the Albiceleste under-23 team, led by Javier Mascherano, scored the first goal at the end of the first half after a rebound by the Chilean goalkeeper, which Thiago Almada defined with a block.

Almada repeated on 56, this time converting the penalty to make the score 0–2. Five minutes later, Almada himself assisted Santiago Castro for the third Argentine celebration, with Aaron Quiros scoring 0–4 in the 79th minute and completed by ‘Manito’ Luciano Gondou in the 91st.

On the final date of the zone’s group stage, next Friday, 2 February, Argentina will face Uruguay, who have 3 points; And Chile, with 3, will face Paraguay.

There is a new scorer in the pre-Olympics

With his score on the day, Uruguay’s Luciano Rodríguez scored four goals and took the lead in the scoring table.

Following him in the classification are Argentina’s Thiago Almada and Luciano Gondau, Paraguay’s Diego Gomez and Ecuador’s Yaimar Medina.

Eight goals were scored in two games this Tuesday, for an average of 4 goals per game.

Argentina and Paraguay join Brazil

In Group A, Brazil overcame Ecuador the day before and earned their third consecutive win to lead the zone with 9 points and also qualify early.

Meanwhile, La Tri collects 7 and will rest on the last day in which Canarrinha will judge Ecuador and Venezuela, who with a win against the Brazilians on Thursday will move Ecuador from second place and enter the final quadrangular.

Venezuela beat Colombia 0–1 and added five points, two points behind Ecuador, which has already completed all its matches, and qualifying for the last quadrangular with a win against Brazil on Group A’s last date. Could.

Final classified will be given on the fifth day of Group A

Ecuador will rest this Thursday, Bolivia and Colombia will play for honors and the Brazil-Venezuela match that will define the final classified will give place to Vinotinto or Tri.

The final quadrangular match of the Under-23 Championship will start from next February 5. (D)