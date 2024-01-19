“Poor Things” soundtrack featuring Carminho’s fado nominated for an Oscar

The Portuguese singer appears in the film performing “O Quarto” for Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone.

The soundtrack of Yorgos Lanthimos’ film “Poor Things”, including a fado composed by Gerskin Fendrix and performed by Carminho, was nominated for an Oscar.

According to the list of nominees for the 96th Academy Awards, “Poor Things” was nominated for Best Soundtrack along with the films “American Fiction”, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer”. Has been nominated. ,

The soundtrack includes the fado “O Quarto”, performed by Portuguese fado singer Carminho, who has a role in the film singing and playing Portuguese guitar.

In the film, Carminho is seen performing fado on a balcony for Bella Baxter, the story’s protagonist, played by Emma Stone, in a fictional Lisbon landscape of an uncertain time, but with no azulejo tiles. Not there. Old rocky roads. , trams are suspended between buildings and innumerable nata pasta,

In an interview with Lusa news agency, Carminho recalled taking part in the production of “Poor Things” in a studio in Budapest in 2021, when she was preparing the “Portuguese” album.

Carminho said that the director, who knew fado well, wanted “a specific connection between the traditional image and the contemporary image” for the film and asked him to play Portuguese guitar, a debut for the fado singer. And those that still remain. Rarity. Experience for women.

“The film talks a lot about feminism and breaks down more stereotypical situations between men and women. For many years, Fado has been shaped by very defined positions: women sing, men manage the Fado house, play and write poems. He (the director) wants to reconstruct these more calcified formations. I also feel like this is my role,” the singer explained.

In addition to best soundtrack, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” also scored 10 other Oscar nominations.

The 96th edition of the Oscars is scheduled to be held on March 10 in Los Angeles.

