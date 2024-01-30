He freed three Cubans kidnapped in Mexico

Three Cuban migrants kidnapped in Tijuana, Mexico, last Saturday have already been released.

Journalist Javier Diaz confirmed the news and assured that they were allowed to leave without their luggage.

“They released three Cubans kidnapped in Mexico,” the reporter said. “Mexico is very unsafe and migrants are at risk of kidnapping,” he said.

The family had desperately sought help.

“They are asking us for $5,000 each, a figure we have no way of reaching. I’m making this public, please, to ask for everyone’s help,” said Megana Abreu, wife of Yandy Gonzalez Darias and sister of Yandy David, two of the three youths who were kidnapped.

“We are desperate because we have no money, we do not have a single peso and we have no way out, we are desperate, mother, sister and the whole family. Please we need you to help us publish this video because we have no other way to release them,” said Rebecca Moya Abreu, Yandy David’s aunt.

This is not an unprecedented incident. For example, in 2023, a 40-year-old Cuban woman from Pinar del Río was abducted by armed men at a bus terminal in Mexico City (CDMX), before eventually being released in an area of ​​the Nopaltepec municipality.

Presumably, the kidnappers demanded money from the victim’s relatives in exchange for her release; However, when the deadline given by them was about to expire, they left him abandoned in the northeastern area of ​​the valley. Mexico.