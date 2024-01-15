“Afternoon against Putin”: Yulia Navalnaya calls for a special protest across Russia during the elections

Navalny calls for protests on election day in Russia

Russian opposition leader’s widow Alexey Navalny On Wednesday, he called on Russians to organize Election Day protests against Vladimir Putin by forming long lines in front of polling stations.

Yulia Navalny has vowed to continue her husband’s work and opposition to the Kremlin following Navalny’s death in an Arctic penal colony last month.

In a video on YouTube, Navalny backed an initiative to try to override the electoral colleges in this month’s national elections, in which Putin would secure another six-year term as president.

“We have to go to the Electoral College one day at a time: March 17 at 12:00. What To Do Next? You can choose. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You can cancel your vote. You can write ‘Navalni’ in capital letters”Yulia Navalnaya said.

He called the March 15–17 vote a “farce” and said it was clear that Putin would “craft whatever result he wants.”

Navalny also supported the proposal, which organizers called an “afternoon against Putin”, in one of his last messages from prison before he died.

Navalny said on Wednesday that he had inspired hope among the thousands of people who brought flowers and tributes to Navalny’s grave since he was buried last Friday.

Describing them as “the bravest and most honest people in our country”, he said the show of support showed there was significant opposition to the Kremlin within Russia.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arrives at her son’s grave after the funeral at Borisovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, March 2, 2024. Reuters/Stringer

“We are many and we are strong”Said.

The Kremlin had threatened Navalny’s mourners with arrest under Moscow’s strict anti-protest laws.

Hundreds of people have been detained as they laid flowers and banners at makeshift monuments to the opposition leader across Russia.

The human rights group said Moscow police have since arrested at least five people who attended Navalny’s funeral or visited his grave. ovd-info,

His idea was that people could show up en masse at the same time on election day in cities across the country to protest without the risk of arrest.

Since the death of her husband, Navalnya has vowed to continue his work and has made several high-profile political appearances in the West.Which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden and speeches at the Munich Security Conference and the European Parliament.

The Kremlin has strongly denied Navalny’s allegations that Putin murdered Navalny and has declined to comment on the public reaction to his death and funeral. His death certificate stated that he died of natural causes at the age of 47.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)