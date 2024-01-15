Amazing rise of 170% in a week

important point: SHIB surged more than 170% in a week, reaching mid-2022 price levels.

Technical analysis reveals strong bullish sentiment among SHIB investors.

Innovations in the Shibarium fuel SHIB activity and evaluation.

Shortly after the famous puppy-themed meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) started showing strength, prompting it to remove zero from its price, it has continued to add more gains. Growth of more than 20% in a single day and more than 170% in an entire weekThat took cryptocurrency traders by surprise.

In fact, Shiba Inu recently made a big rally, taking its price to $0.00002597, a level last seen in mid-2022, before it declined and according to the most recent chart, March Started moving in a fairly stable sideways pattern until 2024. From 4th March.

shib price

Notably, the second most popular puppy-themed crypto asset was, at the time of this publication, being traded at a price 20.90% higher than 24 hours earlier. An impressive increase of 174.38% in its weekly chartThis is an even more significant monthly rally of 185.96%.

It is currently facing the strongest resistance at the $0.000028 price level, the break of which could trigger a even stronger profitsWhile it has moved well beyond its support zone, which is currently between $0.00001698 and $0.00002050.

Earlier, data from crypto market intelligence and advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics platform IntoTheBlock revealed that At that time 63% SHIB holders were earning moneyAs Finbold reported on March 3, 32% reported losses and 5% reported breakeven.

At the time of this publication, the number of SHIB holders in profit was even higher, reach 69%While according to the latest information obtained from IntoTheBlock on March 4, the number of losers dropped to 24%, and 7% of meme token holders were also breaking even.

Bullish Price Action Indicator

Additionally, this has led to positive price action and profits for holders feeling of extraordinary excitement For the so-called “Dogecoin Killer (DOGE)”, which is currently rated as a ‘Strong Buy’ on its 1-day, 1-week and 1-month technical indicators (TA) based on moving averages (MA) Has gone. And Bullish Oscillators.

Additionally, SHIB’s blockchain, Shibarium, has reached a total of 3.5 million blocks, currently more than 1.36 million crypto wallet addressesAnd according to the latest data from ShibariumScan as of March 4, it is approaching a transaction count of 400 million, in addition to continuous innovations in its ecosystem.

Considering the bullish momentum, as well as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at an all-time high of 87 points and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) giving a ‘buy’ signal, it appears that SHIB holders should This can be beneficial. The current resurgence of meme mania, and will likely turn a mere $10 investment into $100 this week.