“Amazon is for sale”, Jeff Bezos is going to Miami to fulfill his dream

Jeff Bezos, the famous founder and former CEO of Amazon, has sold 112 million shares of his giant technology company. Amazon, This operation has generated value of over $2,000 million.

According to information provided to United States regulatory authorities, Bezos completed the sale of 11,997,698 shares during February 7 and 8, 2024. Amazon, the company he founded in a modest garage in Seattle nearly 30 years ago. millionaire The fruit of Bezos’ business approach.

The operation is known as 105B-1 Among traders, because knowing the price it has to be informed in advance to avoid accusations of fraud.

Operation

The share transaction was made between price per share 168 and 171 dollars, distributed across five blocks, each amounting to between one million and more than $3.2 million. Overall, the combined value of these Amazon shares was more than $2.04 billion.

According to another report presented SEC, Bezos The previous financial statement proposed the sale of an additional 50 million Amazon shares with an estimated value of $8.4 billion, detailing plans to end the process on January 31, 2025.

Technology company records sales of $170 billion

Amazon’s figures released in February were much higher than expected. technology company recorded sales price 170 billion dollars and net profit of 10.6 billion. As a result, Amazon shares saw a rise of more than 13% on the New York Stock Exchange the next day.

According to the estimate of forbesBezos has a personal net worth of $195.5 billion and is the third richest man in the world behind LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX leader Elon Musk.

miami

One reason for this sale is Bezos’ change of residence to Miami. The businessman might have shifted his residence to this city, specifically, to a luxurious mansion Indian Creek Village,

A few months ago, it was revealed that Bezos had put up for sale the house where Amazon was born seattleFor about two million dollars.

In a post on Instagram on November 2, 2023, where he shared a video of his first office in the garage of that house, Bezos expressed his attachment miami and his desire to be closer to his parents, who have recently moved there. Additionally, he noted that the operations of his space exploration company Blue Origin are increasingly focused on Cape Canaveral, which influenced his decision to move from the Pacific Northwest to Miami.

The ability to continue generating business has freed Bezos from nearly all control of Amazon to focus on blue origin, “the most important work” as he himself calls it. What’s more, some experts claim that the Amazon was merely a bridge to space. He has already been heard saying that shopping on Amazon is “funding the future.”