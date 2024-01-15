Cargo ship breaks bridge in China

(CNN)- At least five people were killed and one crew member was injured when a cargo ship collided with a bridge in southern China on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

The Guangzhou Maritime Search and Rescue Center said two vehicles were thrown into the water and three others overboard after they crashed on the Lixinsha Bridge south of the city in the Pearl River Delta, according to the official account. Weibo District in Nansha, Guangzhou.

Dramatic footage of the aftermath showed the bridge split in two and the hulk beneath the structure damaged. Police planes were also seen at the scene.

State media People’s Daily reported that two people were evacuated safely after the collision. He said, rescue operation is going on.

Lixinsha Bridge is located in the Nansha District of Guangzhou, a major international shipping hub in the megacity.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that bridge reinforcement work has been repeatedly postponed in recent years due to structural problems.