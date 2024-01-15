“A completely unexpected and incomprehensible face”, hit Adèle Haenel, Bruno Dumont excluded her

It is one of the main attractions of the Berlinale currently held there. Among the various films in competition, one in particular attracts attention. KingBruno Dumont’s new feature film arouses many curiosities. Presented as a mixture of star wars and of cabbage soup, This work of science fiction, filmed in Hauts-de-France, looks like a UFO.

Strange and wonderful thing, King Like the rest of Bruno Dumont’s filmography, does not fit into any box (Humanity, Ma Louté, France, For this new film, The filmmaker called many experienced actors, Fabrice Lucchini, Camille Cottin, Lina Khoudary and Anamaria Vartolomai.

lots of cancellations

But the artistic team may have been quite different in the beginning. Virginie Efira and Lily-Rose Depp once casting announced Ultimately it had to be rejected due to scheduling conflicts, but that’s not all. Adele Haenel was also to be there. King This was to be his last film before retiring from cinema.

Until The actress decided to withdraw from the project As she explained to a German magazine questions to ask , “Behind this fun facade, there was a dark, sexist and racist world that was being defended. The script was full of jokes about cancel culture and sexual violence. I tried to discuss this with Dumont, because I thought negotiation was possible. I wanted to believe countless times that it wasn’t intentional. (…) But this is deliberate. I didn’t want to support it, so I canceled my participation.

Bruno Dumont accused of racism

A change that did not fail to surprise Bruno Dumont. in the column of telerama, The latter talked about withdrawing from the project on behalf of Adele Haenel. , “We were supposed to start filming in 2021 but due to Covid everything got postponed. (…) And, in 2022, I think Adèle Haenel is very angry with me, even though, until then, we were getting along very well. She wanted to change the scenario which she had until then considered completely crazy and delightful, accusing me of being particularly racist, because I had only filmed with white people. He has a right to think so, but it took him a long time to do so.”

For the director, The choice of actress is really beyond comprehension , “In 2020, she said she no longer wants to do cinema but politics, but she can’t say no to my film. This completely unexpected and incomprehensible about-face saddened me deeply and was a shock to everyone.” This is called a missed appointment.