FRIDAY, March 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Millions of sleepy-eyed Americans turn to this class of so-called “Z drugs” to get a restful night’s sleep.

But how do these drugs work and are there risks?

Experts at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued an advisory to increase awareness about the drugs.

All of these drugs, known generically as zolpidem (Ambien, Ambien CR, Adeluer, and Zolpimist), eszopiclone (Lunesta), and zaleplon (Sonata), work by slowing brain activity, making you Go to sleep.

But the FDA warns that Z medications also carry risks, particularly an increased likelihood of “complex sleep behaviors,” such as sleepwalking, sleep-driving, cooking during sleep, or even other Taking medicines.

“FDA has received reports of incidents involving people taking insomnia medications and accidentally overdosing, including falls, burns, and exposure to extremely cold weather,” the agency said.

According to the FDA, you may not even remember that this behavior ever happened.

The onset of complex sleep behavior related to Z-drug use is also unpredictable. For some, the behavior may begin after the first dose, while for others it may begin much later.

Many sleep medications can also cause daytime sleepiness, so avoid driving and other dangerous tasks under these circumstances.

Some other tips for safe use of Z medications:

Always talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of these medications and read the patient medication guide before you start taking them.

Always take the medication at the recommended dose and do not use Z medication with other sleep medications (including over-the-counter medications).

If you find that you have any complicated sleep habits, stop taking the medicine immediately and contact your doctor.

Do not drink alcohol while taking Z medicine, as it will increase the chance of side effects.

Source: US Food and Drug Administration, Health Advisory, March 6, 2024