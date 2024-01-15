Millionaire Life! This is how the employee who defrauded the Jacksonville Jaguars of more than $22 million spent the money

Jacksonville Jaguars Helmet | Photo: Brian Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Private flights, lots of betting and even a club used by Tiger Woods. Amit PatelWas a former Jacksonville Jaguars worker Accused of stealing Rs 22 crore Team Dollar’sspent money on both betting as personal issues,

Former team financial analysis and planning coordinator took advantage of a card program Virtual credit card from Jaguars to access team money Pay off debt and live a millionaire life,

Patel was charged in December last year and Jaguar now hopes to recover at least part of 22.2 million stolen, It is still unknown how they will achieve this, although ESPN has reported They will ask for a 20 million refund from FanDuel betting house,

Patel confessed to the crime And it will be next week when his punishment will be defined. There is a provision of penalty for this crime up to 30 years in jailHowever, ESPN reportedThe prosecution proposes a minimum of 7 years. In jail.

Gambling addiction or personal gain?

When? Patel was accused of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactionsHis lawyer Alex King noted that Many turned to crime with the intention of repaying debts. Due to his gambling addiction, he became addicted to gambling.

Among former Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amita Patel’s possessions is a Trevor Lawrence game jersey. (Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

First, Patel had already taken money from a company that i worked for cover gambling debtswearing 16 thousand dollars on a credit card while working at Deloitte, although he replenished the money due to a loan given by his brother.

However, when List of defendant’s expenses It became clear that although he had been transferred $21 Million in Sports Betting and NFL Fantasy Sports ($20 million with FanDuel and 1 million with Draft Kings) There are other expenses that will not be related to those loans.

5 million in luxury goods and services

Apart from making payments to gambling companies, Patel invested approximately 5 million dollars in luxury personal items, According to documents filed in court these items include the following:

The club was used by Tiger Woods in 1996, the year he won his third U.S. Amateur Golf Championship ($47,113)

Hotels, rental properties and travel, including $78,800 in private flights ($278 thousand)

apple article (600 thousand dollars)

Items and Best Buys on Amazon (40 thousand dollars)

Tickets at Ticketmaster, including Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in 2022 (69 thousand 25 dollars)

Expenses including registration and spa treatments at Ponte Vedra Beach Inn & Club (77 thousand dollars)

Retaining King’s services as counsel (275 thousand dollars)

Items including Trevor Lawrence game jersey worth $2,200 on eBay ($140,412)

Jacksonville Jaguars In-Store Shopping and Merchandise ($9,477)

One of the putters used by Tiger Woods in 1996, the year he turned professional, was one of Amit Patel’s acquisitions. (Photo: Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Perhaps the strangest of these expenses was the purchase of a sports jersey trevor lawrence, Jaguars quarterback. This acquisition was done on 8 December. three days after the allegations,

But this was not the only purchase made after the indictment. In February this year, Patel reportedly Paid your sports club’s annuityIn addition to maintaining Your Lawyer’s ServicesAlex King.

tough times for jaguar

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tough end to 2023 and beginning of 2024. (Photo: Michael Alio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although Patel fraud has been the worst issue As for the Jaguars, the team has suffered losses in recent months. Despite the start of the season 8-3 recordThe Jaguars have barely won any of their last 6 games and They did not qualify for the playoffs,

Additionally, Jaguar they cut the defensive tackle foloranso fatukasi On March 4, exactly on his birthday. Team social media accounts He congratulated Fatukasi and announced his departure from the team just hours later, at least franchise better grades According to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) organization’s report.

