Analysis of medical concepts

In recent years, the field of sports and performance medicine has seen a significant increase in interest in the therapeutic use of cannabinoids, particularly cannabidiol (CBD). This incident has led to a detailed study of the perceptions and recommendations of doctors specializing in sports medicine, exposing the mysteries surrounding these compounds. With the approval of Jazz Pharmaceutical’s Epidiolex by the FDA and emerging evidence on the potential role of cannabinoids in sports medicine, particularly CBD, the medical landscape has diversified significantly.

CBD has fueled growth in the use of cannabinoids in the health and wellness industry, with the total global CBD market projected to reach $47.22 billion by 2028. With a study at the center of this paradigm shift, I sought to understand whether sports medicine physicians recommend cannabinoids for therapeutic purposes and how they understand these compounds in the context of sports performance. The American Medical Society of Sports Medicine (AMSSM) has been the site of an investigation, where 333 doctors were surveyed to shed light on their attitudes and practices.

While cannabis has been the subject of thorough research for its therapeutic properties in the management of chronic pain disorders and cancer-related pain, CBD, which lacks psychoactive effects, has attracted particular attention in the sports sector. This cultural shift in the perception of CBD in sports medicine highlights its potential to address chronic musculoskeletal and neuropathic pain, creating new therapeutic possibilities for improving the well-being and performance of athletes.

The study results revealed interesting trends. Various factors such as gender, age and geographical location were found to influence opinions on recreational cannabis and the removal of cannabis from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned substances list. These findings highlight the diversity of opinion within the sports medicine community.

CBD has emerged as a central player in this development. From elite athletes like Mike Tyson to Megan Rapinoe, each with their own line of CBD products, to shelves of wellness products, CBD has made its way into many people’s everyday lives. Although THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) has historically been better known, CBD stands out for its safety profile and lack of psychoactive effects, making it an attractive option for athletes and doctors.

However, the study also highlights challenges on the horizon, such as the lack of consensus on including cannabis on the list of prohibited substances and differences in perception between doctors of different specialties and practice settings. These challenges present opportunities for additional research and continuing education in the field of sports medicine.

Despite the limitations of the study, 98% of respondents expressed interest in learning more through continuing education, recognizing the importance of staying current in a constantly changing environment. This study is an important step toward understanding medical attitudes toward cannabinoids and their integration into sports medicine.

This study shows that sports medicine is in the midst of a cultural shift regarding the use of cannabinoids. Although differences of opinion persist, most doctors have a favorable view of CBD and cannabis. As the industry evolves, research and education will be helpful in guiding sports medicine professionals and responding to the growing inquiries from athletes regarding the use of these compounds in sports.

contact:

Twitter: @anicannmx

http://www.anicann.org/

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line forbes mexico

Follow information about business and current events in Forbes Mexico