Artificial intelligence continues to advance in veterinary medicine





AI can not only drive revenue growth and employee satisfaction, but also improve customer retention and provide veterinary centers with a competitive advantage.

Image by DC Studios on Freepik.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing in veterinary medicine. This is the main finding of a survey on the most promising trends, such as AI applied to animal health.

The findings show that there has been a significant increase in the use of AI tools by veterinary professionals, with a remarkable 39.2% reporting their use in various areas of their practices. From imaging and radiology to administrative tasks and speech-to-text transcription, AI is proving to be an invaluable ally in improving efficiency and accuracy in pet care.

This recent study conducted by Digitel in collaboration with the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) paints an encouraging picture of the adoption and perception of artificial intelligence in veterinary medicine.

Most notable is the future interest in integrating AI into veterinary practice, with 38.7% of respondents expressing a desire to incorporate these tools into their daily routines. This excitement is based on the belief that AI can not only drive revenue growth and employee satisfaction, but also improve customer retention and provide competitive advantages to veterinary clinics.

Additionally, the study revealed a direct relationship between the use of AI and a more positive perception of its value in veterinary medicine. People who have personally used this technology are more optimistic about its benefits and applications.

The most cited benefits of AI integration include increased productivity, significant time savings, reduced administrative burden, and greater efficiency in diagnosing and treating animals.

However, the study also identified key concerns about AI adoption, with reliability and accuracy of AI systems and data security being the top points of concern among respondents.

Despite these concerns, the results suggest clear momentum toward adoption of AI in veterinary medicine. Factors such as availability of case studies, adequate training, and positive personal experiences may play a significant role in accelerating this trend.

AI is proving to be an invaluable tool in increasing efficiency and quality in veterinary care, and its continued adoption will further change the field, benefiting both professionals and pets.

tag

related post