Dominican Republic potential global fish export power – El Nuevo Diario (Dominican Republic)

The global fish market is estimated to be approximately $1.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $1.19 billion by 2028.

DR’s total exports in 2023 were US$11,019.19 (eleven thousand) million dollars, which means the global fish trade volume is almost 100 times DR’s total exports in 2023.

DR has everything to become one of the main suppliers to the global fish market. But the worst thing is that DR does not export even a cent.

On the contrary, it imports more than 80% of the fish consumed by society and the tourism sector. When the DR has all the conditions to become one of the main global fish exporters.

Just imagine that the DR has the Atlantic Ocean to the north, the Caribbean Sea to the south and 32 hydroelectric dam reservoirs, where in addition to fishing in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, we can also raise fish in floating cages, what is called “mariculture”. Is. Similarly, in the reservoirs of our hydroelectric dams.

That, without adding our own capacity, we will have to produce fish on land, in ponds, take advantage of the water available in our area, develop aquaculture.

Imagine how many thousands of jobs we can create if, as a state, we also propose to set up agro industries for fishing and processing. If after construction the amount invested in its construction is converted into shares and sold to the public and interested investors, the state will not have to spend even a single cent.

So instead of bringing fish from Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Europe and others, we will dedicate ourselves to developing the fishing sector, industrializing it, with the aim of filling the world with Dominican fish.

The additional benefits for the Dominican people from developing the fishing sector are countless, as is the potential to create related companies in the sector.

Imagine the developing industries of boat building, fishing gear, transportation, marketing, packaging, industrialization, etc. We can overcome the backwardness and underdevelopment of the coastal provinces, and make a developmental leap in the DR and increase exports and collection of taxes by the state.

I invite President Luis Abinader and the Government of Change to consider this proposal as a national objective. And is known in history as the father of the fishing sector and its industrialization. And thus add the conditions to make a powerful quisqueya a reality.

by Milton Olivo