Avoid scams on Facebook! , Newspaper

juarez city.- Facebook is one of the most used social networks to sell or buy local goods, but it also has its counterparts: people who want to take advantage and deceive by offering different types of services.

To avoid falling for fraud or scams, the federal consumer protection agency suggests that the first thing to check is the business name of the seller. A straightforward recommendation is that when looking to purchase from a Facebook user who advertises as an in-store seller, read the “Reviews” section and confirm whether the service is authentic.

If you become involved in fraud or extortion, as a means of support and guidance, you should do the following: Report the incident to Cyber ​​Police at telephone number 614 429-3300 extension 10955 or cyberpolicia.sspe@chihuahua send an email. .gob.mx.

The corporation also recommends that if you sell products through this social network, do not send items for sale until payment is secured, do not accept mobile or check payments, do not share any verification codes and do not monitor scams on the social network. Do not report. Report fraud on the .ftc.gov website, where they will be followed up.

Thanks to virtual patrolling by SSPE cyber police personnel, it was revealed that on Facebook, cyber criminals commit fraud in sales interactions through the social network.

For example, the victim is contacted by a buyer who pretends to make a bank transfer to purchase a product for sale.

Through transportation services Uber, DiDi, InDriver, among others, cybercriminals request that the product be picked up and, if the seller refuses, they threaten them by saying that it belongs to a public security institution.

With this, they intimidate the seller so that he refuses to deliver the product to the driver of the application and thus receives it without paying.

There are also cases in which they pose as a friend or acquaintance of the victim on the basis of not being able to receive text messages, so they request assistance in obtaining verification codes to access their accounts, but this To be able to access their accounts. victim.

Once they take over the account, the hackers start offering products or requesting loans in the victim’s name and extorting money from them to return control of their account. (Pavel Juarez/El Diario)