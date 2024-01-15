The United States has threatened to veto a new Gaza ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council

(CNN) — US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that if Algeria’s proposed resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza were put to a vote in the UN Security Council as drafted, it would not be adopted by Washington.

In a statement on Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield said the United States was working on an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would allow the release of hostages and halt fighting for at least six weeks.

“Over the past week, President Biden has spoken multiple times with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, to advance this agreement. Although shortcomings remain, key elements are on the negotiating table,” the ambassador said.

“We believe this agreement represents the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families and put a long-term pause in the fighting, putting more food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into the hands of Palestinian civilians. Life-saving essentials will be able to reach those who desperately need it,” he said.

In contrast, the resolution introduced in the Security Council will not achieve these results and, in fact, may work against them…For that reason, the United States does not support any action on this draft resolution. Thomas-Greenfield added, “If it is put to a vote as written, it will not be adopted.”

This Wednesday, Arab states at the United Nations reaffirmed their support for Algeria’s draft resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unimpeded humanitarian aid amid Israel’s imminent ground offensive on Rafah.

At a press conference with other members, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour urged the UN to take action and said the group believed there was “massive” support for the proposed resolution.

In her statement this Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield called on the UN Security Council to ensure that “any action we take in the coming days will increase the pressure on Hamas to accept the resolution that is on the table” and The United States continues to get involved. diplomacy, saying that the United States “will remain clear” with Israel and regional leaders regarding expectations regarding the protection of the more than one million civilians in Rafah.

“It is important that other parties give this process the best possible chance for success rather than insist on measures that jeopardize this process (and the opportunity for a permanent resolution of hostilities),” the statement said.