Avoid wrinkles while sleeping with the 4 most effective and easy tips of the doctor in aesthetic medicine

If you are concerned with wrinkles and want to keep them away, you will definitely have to take great care of your diet, drink enough water, apply appropriate cosmetics for your skin type, undergo aesthetic medical treatments. ..It’s all very good, but There is one very important detail that you are probably overlooking: the position in which you sleep.,

According to a study published in the Journal of Aesthetic Surgery, Poor rest can speed up aging and have very negative effects on the skin., And this includes not only the 8 hours of sleep that all experts recommend for proper cell regeneration, but also the posture you adopt in bed.

Sleep Wrinkles: Protect My Face from the Pillow

Using pillows specifically designed to reduce vertical wrinkles is highly beneficial. this especially reduce facial contractions, In addition to reducing tension in the neck muscles. It promotes more restful sleep and prevents wrinkles caused by friction.

Sleep Wrinkles: Silk Pillowcase

The Illuminase Rejuvenating Pillowcase is another solution for maintaining smooth, comfortable skin at night. It has a soft and silky touch for good comfort. Besides, Visibly reduces signs of aging including fine lines and crow’s feetAccording to its users, results are noticeable in just 4 weeks.

Sleep Wrinkles: Night Bra

Not only cosmetics can help you fight wrinkles while you sleep. You can also use a Bra special for the night, Night bras are especially indicated for sleeping and their purpose is very clear: to prevent the breasts from coming together, placing one on top of the other and, over time, the dreaded wrinkles and sagging appearing in the neckline area. .

Sleep Wrinkles: Collistar Collagen Drops

Cosmetics containing collagen will be your great ally during the night. This is colister concentrate A pure active ingredient that effectively combats skin aging. If you apply it before your night cream at night, it will act as a protective shield against sleep wrinkles.

Sleep Wrinkles: Antioxidant Night Wrinkles

The new Germinal Deep Action Antioxidant Night brightens the skin and prevents its aging, Increasing the restorative effect of sleep. The skin becomes smooth and glowing. In addition, its format in blisters is extremely convenient and allows you to take them with you everywhere.

Sleep wrinkles: eye shape with Botox effect from Alskin

Don’t forget to take care of your eye area by applying a product that helps relax and revitalize your eyes at night. This elaskin contour with botox effect is derived from marine microalgae, Reduces congestion in this area due to its active ingredients and its roll-on format. You will feel completely refreshed when you apply it!

Sleep Wrinkles: Kiehl’s Night Serum

Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a nighttime repair concentrate with botanicals and essential oils Indicated for the repair of all skin types during night rest. It also strengthens the skin barrier, helps in the cell regeneration process, reduces expression lines and enhances radiance.

Sleep Wrinkles: Mestar Face Mask

Another good idea to deal with sleep wrinkles is to apply a face mask before sleeping. You can bet on MayStar. You leave it on for 15 minutes, remove and skin will feel nourished, soft and nourished Ready to benefit from comfortable rest.

Sleep Wrinkles: Clarins Multiactive Cream

Don’t forget to apply a specific restructuring cream at night, such as Clarins Multiactive. this cosmetic Nourishes, hydrates, brightens and prevents blemishes and wrinkles while you sleep. The skin becomes soft, supple and of even complexion. A plus of youth!

