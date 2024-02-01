Avoid wrinkles while sleeping with the 4 most effective and easy tips of the doctor in aesthetic medicine

If you are concerned with wrinkles and want to keep them away, you will definitely have to take great care of your diet, drink enough water, apply appropriate cosmetics for your skin type, undergo aesthetic medical treatments. ..It’s all very good, but There is one very important detail that you are probably overlooking: the position in which you sleep.,

According to a study published in the Journal of Aesthetic Surgery, Poor rest can speed up aging and have very negative effects on the skin., And this includes not only the 8 hours of sleep that all experts recommend for proper cell regeneration, but also the posture you adopt in bed.

What do sleep wrinkles look like?

as mentioned Dr. Mar Lazarospecialist in aesthetic medicine, Sleep wrinkles that appear on the face, neck and décolleté are vertical and gradually become deeper., They, first of all, appear on the side where the person sleeps, along the face and on the neck. These also occur due to sleeping on the stomach. They can appear at any age, but basically from the age at which collagen and elastin are reduced, around 40. They are more obvious when you wake upDepending on the quality and elasticity of the skin, During the day they become more or less soft.

The difference between sleep wrinkles and “traditional wrinkles”

How would you feel if we told you that sleep wrinkles are not like other wrinkles? No, they are not. They have some peculiarities which experts describe as follows: “Aging wrinkles are not necessarily vertical, they depend on the area and expression (When smiling, frowning or pursing your lips, wrinkling your forehead, etc.). They do not appear even in the same areas. Whereas Expression of sleep occurs in the area where one gestures, expression of sleep occurs in any area of ​​the face and in the fan-shaped neckline. Due to the meeting of the two breasts and the pressure on the bed.”

How to avoid sleep wrinkles

You might be thinking that it is impossible to deal with these wrinkles. After all you are sleeping. How will you take measurements while sleeping? Don’t panic…it’s possible! in Expert tips will help you to get it:

Sleep on your back. In this position the skin sheds better and friction on the sheets and body is avoided. If you sleep on your stomach, pillow or bedding folds can leave marks on your skin. If you adopt a lateral posture, your body weight and gravity can cause sagging and wrinkles in the chest area.

In this position the skin sheds better and friction on the sheets and body is avoided. If you sleep on your stomach, pillow or bedding folds can leave marks on your skin. If you adopt a lateral posture, your body weight and gravity can cause sagging and wrinkles in the chest area. Use night bra. They are specifically designed to hold the chest in place and tighten the neckline area. This way, even if you walk while sleeping, you will prevent the appearance of vertical wrinkles.

They are specifically designed to hold the chest in place and tighten the neckline area. This way, even if you walk while sleeping, you will prevent the appearance of vertical wrinkles. Choose silk or satin sheets. Natural fabrics allow the skin to breathe better. Being thin and soft, they reduce the chances of wrinkles or marks appearing due to rubbing against the fabric.

Natural fabrics allow the skin to breathe better. Being thin and soft, they reduce the chances of wrinkles or marks appearing due to rubbing against the fabric. Use cosmetics at night. A nighttime beauty routine should include hydrating agents (such as hyaluronic acid), antioxidants (vitamin C, E or resveratrol) and vitamin A derivatives (such as retinol).

What treatments can fight sleep wrinkles?

There are treatments that work very well to deal with sleep wrinkles. These are the ones Dr. Lazzaro recommends:

Low molecular weight hyaluronic acid infiltration. They meet Moisturize, improve skin quality And increase the density a little. It is advisable to do 3 sessions per month and repeat after 6 months. Price: from €250. Infiltration of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid. your goal is Rearrange features or fill folds. This applies at a deeper level. Just one session is enough. From €300. IPL Nordlys Ellipse. Intense pulsed light emits pulsed light at different wavelengths. This is a state-of-the-art treatment which has less adverse effects. Stimulates collagen and elastin, Improves skin quality. Price: €200 per session plus €540, bonus for three sessions. Ultherapy. This is high intensity focused ultrasound protocol Creates new collagen in a minimally invasive manner, Deeply strengthens the skin. It can be applied to the entire face or only to specific areas. From €500.

Sleep ally against wrinkles

So that you wake up with a relaxed face and without any "marks", we have implemented a