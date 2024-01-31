Amazon sells these high-end headphones with 20-hour battery life at 56% off and sales soar

There are few brands that are able to offer this sound quality This is what Sony offers in practically all of its headphones. And it has a very extensive catalog, thanks to which you will always be able to find everything you need. For example, the model we are introducing today has the specialty of being True Wireless, which means There are no cables of any kind, Not only that, but it has an absolutely incredible battery.

Features available in Sony WF-C500 four different colors, so you can choose the one that best suits you. However, yes, the most discounted ones right now are the black ones, so we recommend you take a look at those! They are simple, elegant, discreet, and as soon as you see everything they are capable of offering, you will want to have them!

20 hours of battery life and incredible quality

The first thing you should know is that they are perfect sales success, as over 1,000 units were sold last month alone. To this we must also add that they have 14,000 reviewsAnd their average score is 4.3 out of 5. This already indicates that we are considering headphones that are totally worth it.