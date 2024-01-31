Amazon sells these high-end headphones with 20-hour battery life at 56% off and sales soar

There are few brands that are able to offer this sound quality This is what Sony offers in practically all of its headphones. And it has a very extensive catalog, thanks to which you will always be able to find everything you need. For example, the model we are introducing today has the specialty of being True Wireless, which means There are no cables of any kind, Not only that, but it has an absolutely incredible battery.
Features available in Sony WF-C500 four different colors, so you can choose the one that best suits you. However, yes, the most discounted ones right now are the black ones, so we recommend you take a look at those! They are simple, elegant, discreet, and as soon as you see everything they are capable of offering, you will want to have them!
20 hours of battery life and incredible quality
The first thing you should know is that they are perfect sales success, as over 1,000 units were sold last month alone. To this we must also add that they have 14,000 reviewsAnd their average score is 4.3 out of 5. This already indicates that we are considering headphones that are totally worth it.
They weigh nothing, as you can guess by looking at them in the picture. Plus, they’re completely ergonomic, and will stay in your ear at all times so you can do sport Or move around leisurely. And when it comes to working with them, they also get great success built-in microphoneSo that they can hear you clearly.
In addition, they are splash and sweat resistant, suitable for more people Property, If that wasn’t enough, they also have DSEE technology, as well as completely personalized sound. In this way, you only have to enter the Sony application (which you can download to your mobile) and configure absolutely everything.
Of course, they bring with them charging case This will make your life much easier. Because, apart from serving you storagewill allow you to get the most out of its battery and go further 20 hours autonomy, This is a very top figure! Especially if we take into account the current price of these headphones.
Get these headphones at the best price on Amazon
As we mentioned, they are currently available four colors Different and with four different prices:
- white, for €47,
- oranges, for €44,
- for blacks €44,
- mint green, by €57,
They all have the same specifications, and the only thing that changes is the color. So we recommend that you take a look at them, because price Where there are some of them, they are at bargain prices! because its starting price was €100, so there’s a huge discount on all of them. You’ll find them at this link, but only for a limited time!