What is known about the possible arrival of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Fantasy signature of seven-time English Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) by ferrari from 2025Reflected in some media this Thursday, this would mean that, from next year, the Spanish Carlos Sainz would stop driving for the ‘Scuderia’ and, apparently, would do so for another team.

Hamilton, 39 years old, and who is a Mercedes driver until the end of 2025 unless any other announcement is official – although he has the option to leave after this season -, in addition to the titles – which he shares with German Michael Schumacher -, is the premier. Historic records for wins (103) and pole positions (104) in the category.

Madrid’s 29-year-old Sainz – with two wins and 18 podiums in F1 – has a valid contract with Ferrari until the end of this season, so, bearing in mind that the renewal of his current teammate was announced last week, Monégasque Charles Leclerc If the signing of the seven-time British world champion for the ‘Scuderia’ is eventually made official, it would result in the departure of the Spanish driver.

The EFE agency consulted sources close to the talented Madrid pilot He admitted that he was aware of Hamilton’s possible arrival at FerrariWithout confirming or refuting any hypothesis about Sainz’s future starting next year.

The son of the brand new winner – for the fourth time – of the Dakar Rally of the same name, who is also a double World Rally Champion, faces his tenth season in F1 this year, his fourth at Ferrari.

If Hamilton’s signing for Ferrari is confirmed, as possible destinations for Sainz, there are the ‘Stack F1 Team’ team (Sauber) – a team that will be Audi from 2026 – and Mercedes themselves (where a steering wheel would obviously be free) or Aston Martin, the current team of his compatriot Asturian double world champion Fernando Alonso.

with information from efe