Adele on stage in Europe this summer!

The singer made her fans happy with this announcement.

it was After 8 years we got the opportunity to attend Adele concert in Europe, English singer currently appears Very comfortable in his (very) long residence in Las Vegas, which generates millions His regular concerts resulted in dollar profits. But this very long period of absence will soon end, as announced by the singer herself: she Will be back on stage in Europe as soon as summer 2024Even though we would have liked to have a few more dates in many countries.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my summer.”confesses Adele On social networks. Once his residency in Las Vegas ended, The artist will travel to Munich, Germany in August, She will perform four concerts on the Open Air Arena stage on 2, 3, 9 and 10 August. It’s a big first for the “Skyfall” singer, who hasn’t been to Europe since her last tour, “Adele Live 2016.” A great way for Adele to reconnect with her European audience, Hopefully these four concerts will then lead to other events. For example in France. The singer has not appeared in front of her French fans since two dates at the Accor Arena in Paris in 2016.

wait for, Adele He continues to reside in Las Vegas. A residence full of success. According to the New York Post, He received two million dollars for every night he appeared on the stage at the Colosseum.,