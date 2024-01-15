Bad news, graduates: LinkedIn says the most in-demand skills of 2024 can’t be learned from a book

How big technology companies are redefining the concept of talent, prioritizing skills over titles. (pictorial image infobae)

The skills-based revolution is not the future, it is already here: It has been more than a year since major employers like Google, Microsoft. IBM And Apple eliminated its long-standing degree requirements for jobs to remove barriers to entry and recruit more diverse talent, much to the dismay of those who have spent years earning a college degree. Have spent thousands.

Now, LinkedIn has put the final nail in the coffin for those who hoped that an excellent education alone would be enough to land an impressive job.

That’s because the top skills for 2024 are not ones you can learn from textbooks, or even online tutorials. youtube, for that matter. According to the analysis of Linkedin Out of its 1 billion global users, this is the “hottest” skill at the moment adaptability,

Its growing popularity comes as leaders struggle to understand what is driving the growing popularity. artificial intelligence Tools for your business.

“As organizations come to understand the whole Aye can do, they are also compromised by all the things it can’t do, tasks that require specific human skills that all businesses require,” he warned. Dan BrodnitzGlobal Head of Content Strategy LinkedIn Learning,

That’s why it’s “imperative” to be adaptable during these uncertain times, he says. BrodnitzAdding that this “will become even more important as the pace of change increases.”

LinkedIn shows the rise of soft skills in the list of most in-demand skills. (pictorial image infobae)

Linkedin It also analyzed people who have recently been hired among its vast user base, as well as skills listed in job ads to predict which skills will be most in demand in the coming year, And offers more bad news for those who have recently been hired. A huge debt for a title.

Statistics show that soft skills (non-technical skills) are as important for hiring managers as hard skills. According to research, the pendulum is swinging more in favor of soft skills only.

Nine out of ten global executives surveyed Linkedin Think “human” skills are more important than ever as we move into a new world of work Ayeremote work, and others.

So it is no surprise that communication (a soft skill) will rank No. 1 in the list of most in-demand skills by 2024. “In the era of hybrid work, employees communicate across multiple channels and ever-expanding platforms,” Brodnitz explained.

“While personal collaboration is no longer the default, effective communication from company and team leadership across all channels helps connect, inspire and motivate your teams,” he said.

Other soft skills on the list include teamwork, problem solving and leadership, which people should not look down upon at the beginning of their careers.

Unlike management, which is about delivering measurable results, leadership is about influencing change and motivating others. “Leadership skills are vital to business, regardless of your position on the organizational chart,” Brodnitz emphasizes.

Meanwhile, hard skills that attract the attention of employers include customer service, project management, and analytics.

LinkedIn highlights the importance of soft skills over technical skills in the future workplace landscape, where communication leads the demand. (pictorial image infobae)

Communications

customer service

Leadership

Project Management

Management

Analysis

team work

sales

solution to the problem

Investigation

(c) 2024, Fortune