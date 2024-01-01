Basque Country wants to appoint foreign doctors in 52 categories

He Basque Health Service-Osakidetz has ushered in 2024 by opening its doors Non-EU health professionals, especially, Health Department of Euskadi It has been agreed that non-EU doctors and nurses can now register in job board Of the Basque Health Service. ,Exemption from nationality requirement In view of the objective and urgent need to cover categories or functional positions, in temporary selection procedures convened by the General Directorate of Osakidetza Faculty of Medicine and Nursing”, the rules have argued.

The text was published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country, emphasizing that said exemption can be applied “For reasons of general interest” In the specifications that have been announced “deficient or difficult to supply “Due to personnel shortages, geographical reasons or reasons related to seasonal periods.”

In that sense, the decree of the Ministry of Health that directs Gotzone Sagardui Explains that “specialties with shortages or specialties that are difficult to fill” will be interpreted to correspond to physicians and nurses who have a shortage “Structural Personnel Deficit”, Among these areas, Osakidetza has identified a “Objective need and immediate coverage” To be able to “adequately” guarantee health care needs, this is why Health has chosen to provide facilities for medicine and nursing health personnel. from outside the union The European Union (EU) will provide its workforce with adequate professional ‘muscle’.

However, the decree states that the measure “will not be permanent, however.” Temporary, This means that from time to time, Osakidetza will ‘monitor’ the respective needs of each medical and nursing branch of the system, more or less enabling the inclusion of non-EU professionals in Basque health care: Review at least annually,





Lack of medical specialties in Osakidetza

it will be yours Basque Health System Which identifies and determines which specifications are lacking. He will do it temporarily, but, as of this Wednesday, Osakidtza has already indicated 52 medical specialties,

Allergies

clinical analysis

pathological anatomy

Anesthesiology and resuscitation

Angiology and Vascular Surgery

Digestive System

clinical biochemistry

cardiology

cardiovascular surgery

General surgery and digestive system

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology

pediatric Surgery

Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery

thoracic Surgery

palliative care

Dermatology, Surgical Medicine and Venereology

Endocrinology and Nutrition

infectious disease

clinical epidemiology

Clinical Pharmacology Hematology and Hemotherapy

hospitalization at home

immunology

family Medicine

emergency Medicine

work therapy

physical therapy and rehabilitation

deep medicine

internal Medicine

nuclear Medicine

Preventive Medicine and Public Health

Microbiology and Parasitology

Nephrology

pneumology

neurosurgery

Clinical Neurophysiology

neurology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ophthalmology

medical oncology

Radiation Oncology

Otorhinolaryngology

Pediatrics

Hospital Pediatrics

psychotherapy

child psychiatry

radiodiagnosis

rheumatology

ugs

hospital emergency

Urology





shortage in nursing

On the other hand, Basque Healthcare has pointed out Three inadequate nursing specialties, They are the following:

occupational Health

mental health

old lady

If Osakidetza believed this, then all these specialties of both nurses and physicians would be recognized as deficient. Difference between accepted templates For a service organization, for a certain category of specialist, and real soldiers that they are in effective provision of services; Demographic and population circumstances Regarding affected service organizations patient ratio by professional who may correspond to a certain category of expert; Additional needs or requirements of professionals due to incorporation of New technologies or expansion of service portfolio In affected service organizations; and in the lack of coverage of those posts By different provisions and selection systems for both permanent and temporary personnel who meet the nationality requirement.





Effective from January 1

This measure applies throughout Osakidetza From Monday, January 1, 2024which was when Public Health Law of Euskadi, However, and despite the exemption from nationality, the decree established Giving preference to workers with Spanish nationality: “For greater guarantees, it will be required that, before any offer of appointment to a non-EU person who has submitted an application for registration on the provisional recruitment lists, available personnel meeting the nationality requirement -Existence, both are integrated as not integrated.