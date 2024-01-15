Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire proposal from the Hamas terrorist group and approved the launch of a counter-terrorism operation in Rafah.

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Europa Press/Contact/Amos Ben Gershom/Israel GPO/Archive



Israeli Prime Minister, benjamin netanyahuThis Friday is described as “Still absurd” New demands proposed by hamas terrorist group for one Truce and announced A delegation is being sent to Qatar to resume talksApart from giving his approval to the army’s plan to conduct operations in Refa,

“Hamas’ demands are still unrealistic”The Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement today, in which it announced it would send a delegation to Doha, following Netanyahu’s meeting with the war cabinet at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv this morning.

Additionally, the statement said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “Action plans approved in Rafah” And that the Israeli military is “preparing for the operational part and.” population evacuation,

Hamas previously presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the United States, which also includes Release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a document accessed by the news agency reuters,

Friends, family and supporters of hostages kidnapped in the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas stand next to a table with Shabbat food during a protest calling for the release of Gaza hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel. , March 15, 2024. Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rollins

The terrorist group said the initial release would include Israelis. Women, children, elderly and sick hostages were released in exchange for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons., according to the proposal. This also includes the release of “Women Recruitment” Israeli.

Egypt and Qatar trying Reduce differences between Israel and Hamas about what a ceasefire should look like, while a humanitarian crisis A quarter of the population of Gaza Strip had to face Draught,

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisiassured this Friday that his country is trying to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, increase aid distribution in the Strip and allow Palestinians displaced in the south and center of the enclave to move to the north.

Smoke rises during an Israeli ground operation in Khan Yunis on March 14, 2024. Reuters/Bassam Massoud/File

“We are talking about a ceasefire in Gaza, that is, a ceasefire, providing the largest amount of aid,” he told the Egyptian Police Academy.

Sisi also warned about its dangers Israeli attack on RafahOn the border of Egypt.

“Five months is too long for this much violence. “We are making every honest and loyal effort to reach a ceasefire in the Strip to protect our families in Gaza, especially innocent civilians,” he said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador, speaks before the UN Security Council (Reuters/David ‘D’ Delgado/File)

Washington on Thursday night delivered a final draft of a UN Security Council resolution to support international efforts to achieve “Immediate and sustained ceasefire” In the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza agreement for the release of hostages Caught in a surprise terrorist attack on southern Israel on October 7.

At this time, no date has been set for the vote and the draft obtained by The Associated Press is subject to change.

The United States circulated a first draft of the resolution on 19 February, a day before vetoing a resolution with broad Arab support that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Strip, saying it would be necessary to free the hostages. Would interfere with the negotiation of an agreement. ,

It was Washington’s third veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The situation pits Joe Biden’s government against much of the world, including many of its allies.

(With information from EFE, Reuters and AP)