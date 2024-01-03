Biden’s age tops voters’ concerns, according to NBC News poll – Telemundo 52

Three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, say they are concerned about President Joe Biden’s physical and mental health, according to the latest national NBC News poll.

This is compared to 61% of voters who are concerned about former President Donald Trump’s multiple felony convictions and less than half of voters who are concerned about his physical and mental health.

“I think (Biden’s) health and age hinder his ability to be a good president of the United States,” said a Democratic respondent from Wisconsin. He said he voted for Biden in 2020. He declined to share his name.

The findings are essentially unchanged from September, when the NBC News poll first asked about those concerns, and when more voters said they were concerned about Biden’s age (now 81) than those who did not. Who were concerned about the challenges. Trump’s legalities. Trump is 77 years old.

On the question of whether Trump has the physical and mental health necessary to run for a second term as president, 48% said they were concerned.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted the survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, said, “Four more months of focus on Trump’s legal issues haven’t changed these figures, with a greater focus on President Biden’s physical and mental health.” “

In the new survey, a combined 76% of voters say they have significant (62%) or moderate (14%) concerns about Biden not having the physical and mental health necessary to run for president for a second term, while 24% said there were minor concerns (13%) or no concerns (11%).

By party, 95% of Republican voters, 81% of independents and 54% of Democrats say they have significant or moderate concerns about Biden’s fitness to run for a second term.







President Joe Biden spoke from Valley Forge on the eve of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot and issued a warning ahead of the 2024 election. “I refuse to believe that in 2024 we Americans would choose to walk away from the very thing that made us the greatest country in the history of the world: freedom.”

By comparison, a total of 61% of all voters say they have significant concerns (51%) or moderate concerns (10%) about Trump, who faces multiple criminal and civil trials on allegations of wrongdoing. including felony charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 elections.

39% say they have minor concerns (11%) or no concerns (28%).

On that question, 95% of Democrats, 65% of independents and 27% of Republicans say they have significant or moderate concerns about Trump’s felony charges and legal challenges.

Democratic pollster Horwitt said that because more Democrats than Republicans are concerned about Trump’s legal challenges, concerns about Biden do not appear to be driving vote choice to the same extent as concerns about Trump.

Horwitz said, “Yes, voters are more concerned about Biden’s age than Trump’s trials.”

“But Biden still gets 17% of voters who have a major concern about his age, while only 10% of voters who have a major concern about Trump’s trials are voting for him.”

Additionally, the NBC News poll found that a combined 59% of voters are concerned about Biden’s possible knowledge of or involvement in the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The NBC News survey of 1,000 registered voters (867 contacted by cell phone) was conducted January 26–30 and had an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.