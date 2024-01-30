Bobcat announces the world’s first electric mini excavator

Construction is one of the most polluted economic sectors there, so electrical technology was introduced It is necessary to reduce this carbon footprint, Now, Bobcat, a company specializing in industrial machinery, has just Introducing our first electric mini excavator, a proposal that is as reliable as the rest of its catalogue. To what extent are these means of work entirely attributable to electromechanics?

Bobcat introduces the S7X, the world’s first electric mini excavator

Prototypes of excavators with electric technology have been seen on previous occasions, but this is the first time there will be chain marketing Of a model of this class. After the development of the first units, several issues related to this model could be highlighted. The first main element that explains this Introduction of batteries and electric motors depends on the number of components, The technology of production of S7X model is very simple.

The Bobcat S7X is the first large mini excavator with electric technology in operation.

The set of available batteries is responsible for powering everything related to travel and loading and unloading work. On the technical side, Essential hydraulic systems in the units have been eliminated With a diesel engine, but which in this case will remain in the background. Without going any further, this is the model 50% less components than one needs With thermal engine. In terms of reliability, this can lead to huge savings in the budget of construction companies.

At the level of fluids, oils and coolants, Savings up to 96% are achieved, Making periodic maintenance of machinery more competitive. Similarly, electromechanics favors completing tasks much less than the noise that would be generated With a traditional model. This has a direct impact on noise pollution and, due to zero emissions, on the air quality of the locations where the building is being constructed.

bobcat mini excavator A qualitative leap in efficiency And autonomy. After all, provision of maximum torque from the first revolution Guarantees greater efficiency than that achieved from traditional models, The first units of the brand are expected to be available in the coming months.

UPDATE (01/20/2024)

However Bobcat reports on its website that the T7X and S7X are the world’s first 100% electric compact excavators. 2020 And 2021 Covaco introduced the Covaco Elise 900, an electric mini excavator that would follow on from the Bobcat model. It should be noted that the Kovaco model is not included caterpillar wheelsequipment that Yes we find in Bobcat T7X,

Likewise, in those years JBC presented the 19C-1E, a model of electric mini-excavator with caterpillar wheels which, unlike the model presented by Bobcat, works with a small loader and a telescopic arm.