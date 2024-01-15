Canadian Prime Minister Daniel Noboa and Justin Trudeau talk about a trade deal and a sovereign debt Politics | news

As part of an official visit to Canada looking for investment, President Daniel Ngoboa met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two talked about their intention to conclude a trade deal and make a sovereign debt viable.

The event took place on Tuesday, March 5 in Ottawa and included the participation of Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld.

The intention to enhance bilateral relations, investment and commercial exchanges between the two countries was discussed in the meeting.

In that sense, the Canadian Prime Minister highlighted the notification to the Parliament of his country of intention to negotiate a trade agreement with Ecuador.

It was briefly announced by the Foreign Ministry through publications on social networks, where it shared photos of Trudeau interacting with more officials.

Other topics discussed by the officials were related to circular migration projects and cooperation to combat organized crime; Also the renewal of the Dark Vessel Detection project.

Additionally, a sovereign loan was agreed for a clean energy initiative, the foreign ministry said, without giving further details of the operation.

Before meeting Justin Trudeau, President Daniel Noboa and his delegation spoke to Canada’s Governor General Mary May Simon.

The focus of the talks was again on trade and investment.

Earlier, the President met youth living in Canada and businessmen from Ecuador, with whom he shared the actions implemented by his government in the country.

He mentioned the agreement with Israel to provide 25,000 jobs to young people, especially those who live in high-violence areas such as Manabí, Los Ríos, Esmeraldas and the rural area of ​​Guayas.

He also said that the Government of Canada will extend a loan of 120 million Canadian dollars to Ecuador for the purpose of promoting sustainable development. (yo)