Cardio exercise that will help you burn lots of calories and get in shape

There is scientific evidence that supports that a training plan should consist of a combination of two to three strength sessions per week as well as one or two days of cardiovascular training, which would be an optimal combination that is generally recommended. Is done, at least as far as health is concerned. with this Cardio exercise will win you over.

Many people practice them for various reasons: to increase aerobic resistance to improve sports performance or to perform cardiovascular exercises to lose fat.

What are the best cardio exercises?

cross country ski

According to Fit Generation, cross-country skiers typically have higher VO2 max values. Extremely high due to a combination of training at altitude, cold weather, sustained use of large muscle groups, high cardiovascular demands and fairly high periods of activity.

drag Racing

Marathon and ultramarathon runners are known for their high VO2 max values. For the need to maintain constant speed over long distances.

mountain race

In turn, mountain runners, especially when they run at altitude (>2500 m), have substantially improved aerobic capacity.

endurance cycling

They generally require large cardiovascular capacity to maintain sustained effort over long periods of time.

rowing and canoeing

These require extreme effort and are therefore endurance sports that involve a large number of muscle groups.

long distance swimming

They develop excellent cardiovascular capacity and efficiency in oxygen utilization due to the resistance required which is also complemented by the demands of the aquatic environment.

Skipping

Nike has given name to this practice. It sounds easy, but it is not. Stand with your back straight, legs together and feet firmly on the floor. Extend your arms to the sides and make sure they are the same distance away from your body. Imagine that you are holding the ends of the rope in both hands and begin to rotate your wrists.

Also, start taking small jumps, about three to five centimeters above the ground. After each jump, bend your knees slightly and land softly.

boxing and wrestling

These are high-intensity and explosive sports, during which there is good cardiovascular resistance to maintain a constant pace.

team sports

The metabolic demands of team sports put them in a critical position when it comes to VO2 max levels.

Cardio exercise to reduce obesity

You know that obesity can also be reduced by doing this exercise. In this sense, the ability to increase daily energy expenditure, depending on the intensity and duration of exercise, is important.

In turn, strength training, alone or in combination with cardio, can be equally effective in achieving the goal of reducing body fat percentage.

Squat Jumps: Cardio Exercise



For its part, Nike highlights exercises that are actually everyday and everyone knows. However, many people do not know how to do squats correctly.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Place your heels on the floor and lower yourself into a squat, So that the knees remain in a straight line with the toes. As you lower into the squat, tighten your core and activate your glutes to jump energetically.

Get down slowly and sit down immediately. Repeat the exercise. To vary the movement, do regular squats.

plank touches shoulder

In such a situation, you should come into high plank position. Activate the quadriceps, keep the core stable and the spine neutral. Touch your left shoulder with your right hand, place your hand back on the floor, and begin touching your right shoulder with your left hand. Make sure to stabilize your hips so they don’t move from side to side. Repeat the movement.

Burpees without elbow flexion-extension (half burpees)

The Calisthenia.net website names this cardio exercise. He says it’s intense enough even without adding elbow flexion-extension. You can move with the progression, since the idea is that it is low intensity and long duration (+3 minutes), you can even do it without jumping.

in gym

And, common cardiovascular machines recommended in the gym include treadmills, stair machines, ellipticals, airdyne or assault bicycles, ski machines, rowers, indoor cycling bicycles, and many others.

According to experts Recumbent exercise machines consume fewer calories Compared to those that require standing. This is because the prone position facilitates the return of blood flow to the heart.

Exercises performed in an upright position, such as walking on a treadmill or using a stair machine, require blood to overcome gravity while moving upward.