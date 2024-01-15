Report: Helmut Marko could be suspended at Red Bull

The storyline starring Red Bull celebrities does not end and now it is the turn of the organization’s chief advisor

advisor to red bull, helmut markoadmitted that he may be suspended by the team and may not appear in the next Australian Grand Prix When the investigation was being done for information leak.

“It is difficult to decide. The theoretical possibility is always there,” the manager commented on the network. orf Of austria When asked about his position and what developments have happened in the organization in the days since the case Christian Horner And the ‘evidence’ was leaked to the media a week ago bahrain,

helmut marco he was a trustworthy man Dietrich Mateschitz, who was the founder of an energy drink company. However, it has been embroiled in some controversy in recent times. The former pilot is currently being investigated by the team, but he said, “In the end I decide what to do. This is a difficult subject”.

Helmut Marko could be suspended by Red Bull due to an internal investigation. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Christian Horner acquitted of misconduct by red bull gmbhis the parent company of red bull racingFollowing an investigation following a complaint of inappropriate conduct by a woman employed by the team f1And now it has been suspended.

helmut marco He assured that the team needs to focus on the pursuit of the World Championship of Drivers and Constructors, of which they are champions. max verstappen As a three-time champion, in addition to securing the Constructors’ Championship after finishing 1–2 in the drivers’ standings with the Dutch and Mexican check perez,

“We want peace in the team, the World Cup will be quite difficult with 24 races and we have to focus on that,” the octogenarian concluded.

It all happened on a dizzying and claustrophobic track during qualifying on Friday Jeddah, max verstappen While it will start from the pole check perez He will do it from the third drawer. Last year he went 1-2 in this race and the man from Guadalajara got his first win of the season.