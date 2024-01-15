Video – Salma Hayek, 57: She reveals her quick trick for hiding her gray hair

With time many changes occur in our body. One of them is graying of hair due to reduction in melanin production by melanocytes. If some women want to fully embrace their gray hairs and prove to what extent they can make us better, for others, the presence of salt and pepper gray hairs is irritating.

This is why many people try to hide them. The most classic technique for hiding gray hair is oxidation coloring. But luckily, there are several tips to hide them. And our favorite stars have no shortage of thoughts on the subject. Taking to her Instagram account on February 27, Salma Hayek revealed a tip of her own for dyeing her gray hair.

Salma Hayek’s advice to hide gray hair

In an Instagram video posted on February 27, the 57-year-old actress took her fans through her getting-up routine. “Look at all those gray hairs.”, Salma Hayek starts running her fingers through her hair to show off her gray hair. After this the actress shared her advice. “So when I’m alone, I just wear mascara!” reveals beautystas, Before continuing: “That’s how we do it” By demonstrating the application of kajal on the roots. “Unruly hair turns black and lies flat” Explains to the main person concerned. But the actress has another tip which she gets from her hairdresser. “But today, because we have an amazing hairdresser working with us, we’re going to show you something else.” The fifty year old man explains. In the video, her hair stylist Miguel Martín Pérez sprays coloring spray to hide the gray hair at the roots. Salma Hayek’s silver hair turns black in a matter of seconds. “Look, I don’t have to dye it every three weeks“, concludes Star of the Seventh Art.

