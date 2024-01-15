230 million women in the world suffer from genital mutilation

Cairo. more than 230 million women and girls have suffered female genital mutilationMost of them are in Africa, according to a report by the UN children’s agency published this Friday.

He estimated that over the past eight years, approximately 30 million people have undergone a procedure in which the external genitalia are partially or completely removed. UNICEF In its report published on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The agency said the percentage of women and girls undergoing female genital mutilation is declining, warning that efforts to eliminate the practice are too slow due to rapid population growth.

UNICEF said, “The practice of female genital mutilation is declining, but not rapidly.”

practice, which It is mistakenly believed to control women’s sexuality, Severe bleeding and even death may occur, Girls go through this process from childhood to adolescence. In the long run, it can cause urinary tract infections, menstrual problems, pain, decreased sexual satisfaction and childbirth complications, as well as depression, low self-esteem and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“There is also a worrying trend: more and more girls are becoming victims of this practice at an early age, Many of them even before they turn five, This reduces the possibility of interference,” said Katherine Russell, the agency’s executive director.

The report said approximately 144 million women and girls in Africa suffered from female genital mutilation, with nearly 80 million more in Asia and another six million in the Middle East. Somalia tops the list of places where female circumcision, also known as circumcision, is still prevalent: 99% of the female population between 15 and 49 years of age faces it.