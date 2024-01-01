Carmilla and the Red Cross reinforce their strategic cooperation to promote social welfare and entrepreneurship

Carmilla and the Red CrossA humanitarian unit based in Spain has formalized a cooperation agreement To spread the social principles of both organizations and to pursue joint objectives for the benefit of Spanish society.

The cooperation of the real estate company with the entity has been going on for several years through the transfer of spaces and has finally become official through the signed agreement. Marie Cheval, President and CEO of CARMILLA and Asuncion Monteiro Fuentes, Secretary General of the Red Cross,

Agreement involves commitment as a novelty “Impulse Employment Awards” Project Which supports entrepreneurs and self-employed people. An initiative that connects to the rest of the actions that both entities are carrying out in Carmilla shopping centres.

“Promote Self-Employment Awards”

Within the framework of this collaboration and as a major initiative of the Agreement, Carmila has supported the “Premios Impulsa al Autoampleo” project, created by the Red Cross. want these awards To support entrepreneurs and self-employed through financial assistance and promotion of their business initiatives. In the 2023 edition, Carmilla has collaborated in the Consolidation category, contributing a financial prize of €5,000 distributed among three candidates:

● First Most Valuable Candidacy: €2,500 Support

● Second most valuable candidacy: €1,500 support

● 3rd best valued application: €1,000 grant

This direct assistance will be received from Carmilla Support entrepreneurs with consolidated businesses, Promoting the circular economy and sustainability, and investing in concepts such as rental of premises, equipment, supplies, merchandise and marketing.

Red Cross activities in Carmilla locations

The signing of the agreement also strengthens the relationship that already existed between the two entities. The Red Cross will continue its presence and activity in many places in Carmel. A huge stake and opportunity for the social unit that has been achieved in recent years Spread your activity through information campaigns and membership recruitment, volunteering, Activities related to social awareness and employment.

“This collaboration represents the joint commitment of Carmilla and the Red Cross to contribute to social welfare and promote the entrepreneurial spirit in Spain. This action is a testament to our company’s commitment to the region and social justice,” he says. Fatima Alvarez-Cofino, ESG Manager and Transversal Projects at Carmilla.

