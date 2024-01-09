“I’ve been lying for too long”

race of Thierry Henry This speaks for itself: his record, his statistics and the teams he played in are clear examples of the kind of footballer he was, one of the best footballers of his era. However, today France under-21 national team coach By his maturity, he allows himself to address a delicate topic mental health in the game and admits he suffered Depression,

,I lay down for a long time Because the society was not ready to listen to him. Throughout my career, I’ve probably gone through Depression, The legend of “I am the same person I was in those moments,” armory in conversation with Diary of a CEOA podcast of British origin.

champion of everything with him Pep Guardiola’s Barcelonawith the world champion France More memorable figures in 1998 Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal which made him one of the world’s greatest personalities Premier League All the while, Henry revealed he was rarely happy on the field and it all goes back to Relationship with his father and excessive demands Which inculcated him from a very young age.

“When I was little I didn’t get much affection. The first time my father hugged me, he said to me: ‘This kid will be a great football player’ Since then, I was programmed for success, My father took complete control of my body and it was difficult. I’ve never been happier when I score. I always sought his approval,” the 46-year-old Frenchman said candidly.







As soon as Thierry Henry realized he was suffering from depression

career of a footballer of such stature Thierry Henry It’s as brief as it is baffling and there aren’t many moments to ponder because competing at the highest level doesn’t allow for distractions, much less for someone like him who has been educated in such a rigorous manner .

had already retired, this was during the pandemic COVID-19 When Titi was able to look at her life and career from another perspective and understand what she had endured: “I used to cry almost every day for no reason.“I was in tears,” she confessed to Steve Bartlett, though there was actually a reason; Henry couldn’t see his children because of the quarantine.

The pain she felt took her back to her childhood and that time to think helped her understand her unresolved traumas as a child. ,I already knew this, but I was lying to myself. We run away from our problems instead of facing them, we do this all the time. We try to stay busy, We try to avoid the problem or not think about it.”The 46-year-old Frenchman explained.

Thierry Henry, a brilliant career for a different footballer

Thierry Henry total collected 20 titles in his entire career But his legacy extends beyond his own records as watching him play was a true joy for football fans, no matter what shirt he wore.

In league 1In a seriesIn Prime and in league, Titi celebrated the championship. At the end of his career he could not of MLS Despite winning the Eastern Conference twice with New York Red Bulls, He also knew the maximum glory with it france national team At just 20 years of age.