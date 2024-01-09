When Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman met 40 years after Star Wars

Lina Labiad

01/09/2024 at 4:46 pm

After never filming together despite their pivotal roles in the Star Wars universe, Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill “finally” met during the 2024 Golden Globes.

We had to wait 25 years to see the second “Star Wars” trilogy come together. Mark Hamill, the interpreter of Luke Skywalker in the first trilogy of the George Lucas universe (whose films were released between 1977 and 1983), never filmed with Natalie Portman, who played the mother of her character, Padmé, in the Prelogy, released between 1999 and 1999. Plays a role. And 2005.

“Thanks to the Golden Globes, I finally met my mom,” Mark Hamill joked online while sharing a photo of their meeting at the awards show in Beverly Hills last Sunday. In the comments, fans make fun of this unexpected meeting and mention iconic moments of the saga: “Luke is your mother”, “At least it was better than when you met your father…”

rest after this advertisement

And since Star Wars?

Luke Skywalker’s interpreter, the Eternal Jedi, reprized his role in the third “Star Wars” trilogy with Daisy Ridley in 2015. 40 years ago, it was alongside Harrison Ford that Mark Hamill gained worldwide notoriety for his performance in the acclaimed science fiction saga.

rest after this advertisement

For her part, Natalie Portman has managed to make a name for herself far beyond anything Star Wars. Having played Padme at just 18 years old (she had already created a sensation in Luc Besson’s “Leon” six years earlier), the actress has several blockbusters and successful films under her belt: “V for Vendetta”, “Black Swan “. , the “Thor” saga… She has also been the inspiration for Dior since 2011.