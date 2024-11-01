Catalonia produces a guide to guarantee the well-being of horses during popular festivals

With advice from the Department of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of Catalonia josep subirana and the collaboration of the Catalan Federation of the Three Tombs and the animal rights organization tore and the Association of Equine Veterinarians of Catalonia (AVEC) has prepared an action guide for the proper functioning of three graves and others concentration of similar nature With equations in the field.

Document contains Describe the actions that must be taken And at these types of events everyone will be guaranteed agents involved With the aim that these concentrations take place with the best organization and, in particular, guarantee the animal welfare of all participating animals.

During the presentation of the guide, the Director General of Agriculture and Livestock, elisenda guillaumesHas said that this is an “innovative” document which has been in the works for a long time with the advice of. horse welfare specialist, josep subiranaWho have done a lot of research and interviews with all interested parties to draft this guide.

“The guide was born with the aim of being able ensure the welfare of horses And thus ensure that these cultural and traditional events, respecting animals, do not disappear over time, but end up They are adapting to new timesWith respect and commitment, always prioritizing the well-being of the animals participating,” said the Director General of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The guide considers one Detailed description of recommended tasks and requirements During the preparation and celebration to guarantee the smooth development of the event. In this sense, the General Director of Environmental Policies and the Natural Environment, Mark Villaheurhas also argued that “we are moving A model that ensures the sustainability of traditional festivalsWith all the agents involved so that we can all work together to meet the needs animal welfare In our society those who undergo treatment are treated with respect and care for their physical and emotional well-being.

Although the guide is that it is voluntaryEstablishes that there must be a responsible veterinarian who will be in charge of coordinating the rest of the veterinarians, who must have at least One veterinarian for every 50 horsesAlso the person in charge of the Equids, alternatively the organization of the Tres Tombs You can hire horse behavior experts,

“The presentation and development of this guide only reinforces the path we started in June 2018 Enforce our animal welfare regulations, We will continue to work so that our festival is a great celebration of popular culture in our parades, in which the mule drivers have the duty to preserve and transmit our cultural heritage to future generations,” President of the Tres Tombs Federation of Catalonia. concluded. andrew bernadas,

Else Tres Tombs is such a phenomenon It is celebrated in almost a hundred cities of Catalonia. In the surroundings of the date of Saint Antoine Abad, patron saint of animals. In Catalonia, moreover, this festival, which dates back to Roman times and has pagan origins, is celebrated with various recreational-festival events, where horses also have an important presence, such as parades, major festivals, etc. Tres Tombs is regulated in Decree 83/2012 of 17 July on the regulation of competitions and other concentrations of live animals in Catalonia.

access guide