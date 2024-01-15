Censorship in Venezuela: Maduro dictatorship removes German channel DW from subscription TV programming

The report in which Germany’s DW talks about corruption in Venezuela



A new case of censorship has occurred in Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela. Chavista dictatorship this Monday German channel Deutsche Welle (DW) removed from subscription TV programmingFollowing a report in which the medium denounced corruption within the regime and links to organized crime.

In the more than a minute long video, German media cite Transparency International’s report from last year that ranked Venezuela as the second most corrupt country in the world.

D.W. It also reports that “high-ranking politicians participate in the Cartel of the Sons, a criminal network composed primarily of military personnel.” “They smuggle cocaine, mine gold illegally and do extortion. “The people involved have made a lot of money”Points to the German series on his social networks.

And he adds: “The Cartel of the Sons has the support of mayors and governors in key areas for drug trafficking. It is not known whether Maduro plays an active role, but the judiciary is involved in the process and is beholden to the presidential executive.

In the report, from the journalist deutsche welle He also talks about the “Venezuelan state mafia”.

Maduro’s dictatorship censors Deutsche Welle

After the publication of this work, it did not take long for the Chavista dictatorship to respond. Minister of Communication and Information of the Government, freddy saenezdescribed the information as “fake” and condemned the German news agency for defaming Venezuela and spreading hatred against it.

hours later, Several journalists reported that the regime had removed German networks from television programming.

“Simple TV channel 770 has stopped broadcasting the @dw_espanol signal in Venezuela. More censorship. more silence”Condemned Victor Amaya, journalist of the newspaper Tal Kual.

Many users began repeating the information and others confirmed that they no longer saw the Spanish version of the German media in their programming.

Last November, the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) condemned it in Venezuela, “as has been the case for many years.” A “persistent and systematic censorship regime” persists, which “generates self-censorship among independent media.”

According to what IAPA said then, “at least two stations are closed every month” by order of the National Telecommunications Commission (Contel), the state regulatory body in the Caribbean country whose “discretionary criteria govern television and radio media.” Are. are subject. ,

“Journalists are cornered by the regime, harassed and intimidated when they try to cover social protests or report on irregularities and corruption,” IAPA said.

The Chavista regime wants to silence critical voices in Venezuela (EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez)



According to preliminary data from Espacio Público provided to the EFE agency in January, 383 violations of freedom of expression were recorded last year. Similarly, the NGO reported that in January this year the number was 24.

In a press release, the NGO said most of the documented violations They were “acts of censorship, threats and attacks on journalists, media outlets, activists and civil society organizations.”

He pointed to institutions, security forces and officials as well as “sympathizers of the ruling party” among those responsible for these violations, assuring that the state “remains the main victim and aggressor of free expression in the country”. .