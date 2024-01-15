Chavismo suspends staff of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from Venezuela

This Thursday, Chavismo suspended the activities of the Office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights in Caracas, noting that they have made their work against the executive “critical”.

In addition to suspending the activities of this technical office, established since September 2019, Chavismo indicated that it would conduct a “comprehensive review of the terms of cooperation” agreed with this organization in the next 30 days and ordered 13 officials to leave. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights operates in Caracas.

“Venezuela requests that the staff appointed to this office leave the country within the next 72 hours, unless they publicly expose to the international community their colonialist, abusive and combined Do not correct attitudes that violate the National Charter.” , Yvan Gil.

The minister explained that the decision responds to “the inappropriate role that this institution has developed”, acting with bias and being a “private law firm of coup plotters and terrorist groups that permanently conspire against the country”. Is.

Since the signing of the MOU in 2019, the office has “maintained a clearly partisan and partial position, consistently granting immunity to those involved in various assassination attempts, coups, conspiracies and other serious attacks against sovereignty and the Constitution.” Is demanding.” The letter continues.

However, it expressed “its desire to continue cooperation with international mechanisms for the protection of human rights, always on the basis of genuine dialogue and in strict adherence to the principles of objectivity, non-selectivity, impartiality, respect for sovereignty and non-interference.” Repeated.” , In internal matters.

The decision came a day after Michael Fakhri, the UN special envoy on the right to food, assured that the Venezuelan government had prevented him from visiting detention centers and that authorities had repeatedly blocked his agenda during his two-week visit to the country. Which was changed, which concluded on Wednesday.

See more

, #Now , Yvan Gil announced the suspension of the activities of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. HH in Venezuela and gives 72 hours to its 13 officials to leave the country pic.twitter.com/hU5OGWtfZV – Cooperante (@El_Cooperante) 15 February 2024

Full details below

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela announced its decision to suspend the activities of the Technical Advisory Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela and to conduct a comprehensive review of the terms of technical cooperation described in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the said Office. In the next 30 days, that is why it requests that the personnel assigned to this office leave the country in the next 72 hours, unless they publicly expose to the international community their colonialism, abusiveness and violation of the UN Charter. Don’t improve your attitude.

This decision has been taken due to the unfair role that this institution has developed, which, far from showing it as an impartial entity, has led it to become the private law firm of coup plotters and terrorist groups who are permanently in trouble in the country. Conspire against.

Since the signing of the above mentioned Memorandum of Understanding, the Office of the High Commissioner has maintained a clearly partisan and partial position, consistently creating impunity for those involved in various assassination attempts, coups, conspiracies and other serious attacks against sovereignty. trying to. and the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, despite the damage caused to the peace and coexistence of society by these types of criminal practices.

Faced with this unjustified action, Venezuelan institutions have moved forward with patience and through dialogue, repeatedly directing the actions of the High Commissioner’s Office towards truthfulness, international legitimacy and respect for the norms governing the treatment of human rights issues. Trying to redirect. ,

However, the Office of the High Commissioner has intensified its attacks against Venezuela, precisely at a time when the world is witnessing the genocidal barbarity committed against the Palestinian people, in a context of complete impunity in favor of the inaction of this international bureaucracy. It remains pitiful and passive in the face of the murder of more than 10,000 Palestinian children, without condemning these events or requesting an immediate ceasefire.

On the other hand, this Office of the High Commissioner is very active in falsifying facts and pre-qualifying positions regarding Venezuela, simply to attack the country’s sovereignty and self-determination with lies, falsifications, disinformation and manipulation.

See more

#release Venezuela announces its decision to suspend the activities of the Technical Advisory Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela and to conduct a comprehensive review of the terms of technical cooperation described in the Charter… pic.twitter.com/6OUb85cCIf – Yvan Gil (@yvangil) 15 February 2024

With information from EFE