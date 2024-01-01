CICPC caught a 50-year-old man in Aragua who stabbed his partner in the head and neck

Admin 16 hours ago News Leave a comment 84 Views


Commissioner Douglas Rico indicated on social networks that officers of the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) of the Sugar Cane Municipal Delegation, after carrying out careful investigative procedures, arrested a 59-year-old man on charges of frustrated femicide . In the state of Aragua.

lapatilla.com

“From field investigative work, technical-scientific analysis and interviews with reference witnesses, it was determined that the detainee had a strong argument with the victim, who was his romantic partner, who turned violent, opting for a knife-type The weapon, which caused multiple penetrating wounds to the cranial and cervical region as well as various parts of his body,” Rico explained on Instagram.

He said, “At the time of the incident, the couple’s neighbors, having heard what had happened, alerted the authorities and transferred the victim to the Central Hospital of Maracay, where he is confined and his health condition is critical. , which has caused him very serious injuries.” .Commissioner

Similarly, the detective team “recovered as evidence in the case a knife-type weapon which was used by the detainee as a means of committing the crime.”

The attacker was placed under the orders of the 25th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of the State of Aragua.




(tag to translate)Aragua

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Simonovics condemned the new attack on the Venezuelan treasury by the “El Aissami gang”

Simonovics condemned a new attack on the Venezuelan treasury by the Chavista leadership Criminal investigator …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved