Cold front will cause strong winds and snowfall in various units: Weather today, February 3

The winter season will end in March, but the cold will continue for the next few weeks (Graciela López Herrera/Quarterscuro).

The climate of various entities will be affected by Cold Front No. 32, which moves through the north-east of the country. This meteorological phenomenon interacts with currents polar and subtropical jets, Adverse weather conditions are occurring in many areas.

Winds at speeds of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms are expected along the northern and northeastern states of Mexico. Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Puebla, In the west and center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, winds of 40 to 60 km/h are expected, with possible dust gusts.

Cold winds also bring with them a significant drop in temperature. Scattered rain is likely in the north-east, especially with strong wind gusts Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila, where speed 80 to 100 km/h with dusty devils.

It is anticipated a Cold to very cold climate with frost At dawn in the North-West, North, West and Center areas of the country. in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, The weather is likely to be cold sleet or snow, Meanwhile, the fifth winter storm is passing over the United States without directly affecting Mexico.

The rest of the Mexican region is expected to have partly cloudy skies and little chance of rain. However, it is necessary to highlight specific forecasts for some areas. In Oaxaca and Chiapas, intervals of rain are expected with accumulations of 5 to 25 mm, while in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas isolated rains are expected with accumulations between 0.1 and 5 mm. .

Furthermore, there is also a possibility that falling snow or hail In the early hours of the morning in areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

SMN reports that temperatures will be lower in various units of the country (@conagua_clima/X)

in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, There is a possibility of frost with minimum temperature of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius. like in other mountainous areas Sinaloa, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the states of MexicoFrost is expected with minimum temperatures ranging from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius.

For their part, in the mountains of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca, temperatures are expected Minimum temperatures 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frost.

Clear skies and cool to cold weather are expected in the Valley of Mexico in the morning. During the afternoon, a mild to warm environment is expected, with partly cloudy skies and no rain. Winds from the west and southwest may reach speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h and possible dust gusts.

The expected minimum temperature in Mexico City is between 8 and 10 °C, while the maximum temperature is between 24 and 26 °C. In Toluca, Mexico state, a minimum of 0 to 2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius are expected.