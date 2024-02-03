Jennifer Lopez, Tina Kunaki… all the stars own this hair accessory

Scrunchies, headbands, headbands, barrettes… for many seasons, 2000s hair accessories are back in the hair beautystas, If the year 2023 has brought back the popularity of wide and elastic headbands popularized by Brigitte Bardot several decades ago, then this year, This is the knot that is popular,

applied in hair, This hair accessory provides an instant look preppy Very desirable. Joined together half-up Decorated with an XXL satin black bow, a ponytail enhanced by this accessory to hide braids or elastic, decorated with two small pink bows at the ends, The knot is essential on all hairstyles and has already won the hearts of a good number of celebrities,

the stars that tie the knot

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, who attended the Valentino Haute Couture show last month, caused a sensation with her retro brushed bob adorned with a black bow placed as a headband. A glance preppy Which fits them perfectly.

margaret qualley

The actress, who debuted at the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show in January 2024, wore an XXL-sized opaque black bow at the occipital level in her hair.

leone hahn

guest on the front row From the Elie Saab Haute Couture show last January, Leonie Hahn also amped up her look with a bow. The German influencer opted for a velvet version of the black bow, highlighting her blonde hair for contrast.

Angela

The Belgian singer is a big fan of this hair accessory. The artist wears two braids beautifully and places small bows at the ends.

Tina Kunaki

But the front row From the Jacquemus fashion show, Tina Kunaki also focused on a knot to further enhance her low ponytail. A look that was unanimously appreciated.

Photo Credits: JLo, Tina Kunaki, Angel