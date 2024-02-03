Tampa Bay Rays sign former Houston Astros Phil Maton

In the last hours, in the panorama of major League Baseball, Many interesting movements took place with the American League organizations. in that sense, tampa bay rays Opened with new hires on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The Florida-based team remains one of the newest franchises east of the youth circuit. While it is true that they did not win the World Series in 2020, they report a great showing with extremely talented and affordable players on the market.

In the middle of this off season, tampa bay rays Unable to retain one of the best pitchers, Tyler Glasnow left for the Los Angeles Dodgers. With this in mind, it can be expected that the team’s management will seek the services of a pitcher with widespread support, given that the team will not have many arms available in the rotation.

Tampa Bay Rays hire reliever for MLB 2024

mark feinsandJournalist and reporter for MLB Network, Scoop released Through communication on your social network X. tampa bay rays agreed to contract with phil mattonIn 2023, he was in the ranks of the Houston Astros, where he recorded his second-best earned run percentage.

the ninth that leads kevin cashAlthough the hitting didn’t work out, he was left out of the last postseason. During the 2023 contest, the bullpen also showed flaws. Notably, the signature of phil matton This will provide a little guarantee and solvency in the late part of the game.

The Texans pitcher will wear his fourth team’s jersey in the big tent. Since he debuted with the San Diego Padres, his pitching work has been low-profile, but very loyal in his commitment to getting outs and maintaining leads in the most pressing moments.

with Houston AstrosHe appeared at nose tackle in 68 games and pitched in 66 innings. bully, finishing the season with four wins, three losses, 10 holds and one save; in that span, he tolerated 49 hits and gave up 27 runs. Additionally, he fanned 74 opponents, his highest number in his career, and walked 25 times. He dropped his ERA to 3.00 and his WHIP to 1.12.

phil matton will reach its eighth campaign mlbNow, will play a fundamental role in the bullpen tampa bay rays, Without a doubt, his position will be for the eighth innings, taking into account the occasion of the game.