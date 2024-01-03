Construction of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining farm begins

Important facts: Riot is the third largest Bitcoin miner in the world.

The company plans to reach a hashrate of 20.1 EH/s by mid-2024.

Riot Platforms, the world’s third-largest Bitcoin mining company, broke ground on the world’s largest Bitcoin mining farm in Corsicana, Texas. This monumental installation with an electrical capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) is a milestone and confirms Riot as a force in the industry.

The project, which has an estimated investment of no less than US$333 million, is already underway in the first phase of construction. In addition to Bitcoin mining, the infrastructure will include a data center with large energy capacity.

According to informed of company, The 400 megawatt (MW) substation is expected to be commissioned by the end of March 2024., The first 100 MW building, A1, will begin operations immediately afterward.

Riot Blockchain is the third company dedicated to Bitcoin mining with the highest market capitalization in the world. It has assets of US$2.89 billion, and is trailed only by Marathon Digital Holdings and Phoenix Group in this index.

🤯 The world’s largest Bitcoin mining facility is now under construction, y’all! @RiotPlatforms At some point it will be hashing out 1 GWh of energy at its New Corsicana, Texas site. pic.twitter.com/5Vqwj8pZmk – Luxor Technology 🟧⛏️ (@LuxorTechnology) 8 February 2024

As part of the project, which will be built in phases throughout 2024, Riot Platforms announced a strategic collaboration with Hashhouse Tech to supply 200 MW of “immersive infrastructure” for the so-called Corsicana facility.

That means this company will provide liquid-cooled mining equipment to the farm. As reported in CryptoNoticias, this is a significant advantage thanks to the high summer temperatures of Texas, a region where Bitcoin miners are very well received.

Corsicana is a city of 25,000 people in northeast Texas, United States. Source: Google Maps.

Riots take down another mega farm in January

In late January, Riot announced the completion of its mining farm in Rockdale (Texas, United States), described as “North America’s largest Bitcoin mining farm in developed capacity.” The facility consists of seven buildings, two of which have liquid-cooled equipment and the rest use ventilated cooling.

Inside Riot’s Bitcoin mining farm in Rockdale. Source: Riot.

In terms of capacity, the Riot plant at Rockdale has a total power of 700 MW. With the two plants mentioned, Riot plans to reach a total hashrate of 20.1 EH/s by mid-2024.