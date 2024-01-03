Boats suspended from some Venezuelan coasts due to trough in Caribbean Sea

The National Institute of Aquatic Space (INEA) announced this Friday the suspension of all vessel movements in the central and eastern coastal area of ​​Venezuela due to the intense trough in the Caribbean Sea.

“Due to a trough in the Caribbean Sea north of Venezuela, departure of fishing, sports, passenger and recreational vessels suspended from 2:00 pm today until tomorrow the 10th in Puerto Sucre, Puerto La Cruz, Carretera and La Guerra Has gone. February at the same time,” Inia expressed on her social networks.

Similarly, according to the meteorological warning, “waves 1.0 to 1.8 meters high are expected in the central and eastern coastal areas of the Venezuelan Caribbean Sea, with predominant east-northeasterly winds of 10 to 25 knots.”

Although flooding has affected fishing activities in the Paraguaná Peninsula, Falcon state, maritime authorities have not suspended sailing in the western region.

The atmospheric phenomenon has been recorded just before the start of the weekend before Carnival festivities in 2024.