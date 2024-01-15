Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Free PC Game Download Full Version

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular multiplayer first-person shooter games in the gaming world. It is the latest installment in the long-running series.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Game Download for PC

The game comes with interesting gameplay where players play as terrorists or counter-terrorists. Players must complete the given objective while fighting the enemy team.

Counter-Strike: GO is a combination of excellent gameplay and features. From multiple modes to tons of weapons and maps, the game has everything you would want in a shooter. Furthermore, it has excellent graphics that keep players hooked to the game. The good thing is that you can play it on PC and consoles. It is compatible with Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

What is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive about?

Developed by Hidden Path Entertainment and Valve, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a team-based first-person shooter. The game was released in 2012, but even today, many players prefer playing it over other shooting games.

CS:GO is the fourth installment of the Counter-Strike series that took the entire world of video games by storm. The game was released for Windows, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox 360. They later released the Linux version in 2014.

The game consists of eliminating your enemy team while completing objectives. The entire game takes place between two teams including terrorists and counter-terrorists. Both teams are tasked with eliminating the opposing team.

The game gets interesting with multiple rounds of objectives and modes. Players must win the maximum number of rounds to win the match. Just like any other shooting game, CS:GO also introduces new characters, maps, and weapons. All this makes the game more interesting for players.

CS:GO provides you a platform to show your shooting skills. A complete strategy is required to win the game. You can try different game modes to hone your skills. In total, there are nine game modes and each of them comes with different features that make it challenging and fun at the same time.

The game also provides matchmaking support that allows you to play it on dedicated Valve servers. In 2018, they introduced a new mode called Danger Zone.

Since its launch, the game has attracted the attention of more than 10 million players. It has received many positive reviews along with some criticism. The game has some notable differences in the console and PC versions.

How to play

Global Offensive comes with interesting gameplay that made it a hit among players. It is an objective-based multiplayer first-person shooter game.

The game takes place between two opposing teams known as counter-terrorists and terrorists. Both teams compete against each other in different game modes.

Teams must complete assigned objectives while defeating the enemy team. Some of the main objectives are to defuse a bomb, secure a location, and capture hostages.

Players must play several rounds of the game to win the match. They are rewarded at the end of each round based on the team’s performances and their performance. For winning each round, you get free in-game currency that you can spend on buying weapons and other important things.

The amount of currency given differs from one game mode to another. Players may also face a financial penalty if they end up doing uncooperative activities, such as killing their teammates.

The game comes with five different categories of weapons. This includes weapons and utilities such as heavy pistols, submachine guns, rifles and grenades. Each weapon in the game is different and has unique qualities. To succeed, you must use the right weapon at the right time.

Players are offered nine game modes including Casual, Competitive, Arms Race, Deathmatch, Gun Course, Hazard One, Demolition, Flying Scotsman and Buddy. Each game is different in terms of difficulty level. They have specific features that make each of the modes interesting to play.

Features of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

If you have played Global Offensive, you already know the features of the game. But for those who don’t have an idea, we are here to give you an overview.

Global Offensive comes with several new features seen for the first time in the series. But at the same time, they have also removed many features for which the game has received a lot of criticism. But we are here to focus on the features that you will be able to enjoy in the game.

Here is a brief summary:





The creators have included a total of nine game modes in the game. Each mode is different from the other and has special features to offer. Different game modes include Casual, Competitive, Arms Race, Gun Course, Danger Zone, Deathmatch, Demolition, Flying Scotsman, and Buddy. The good thing is that all modes are designed for multiplayer.

A shooting game is incomplete without weapons. In this case, Global Offensive will not disappoint you as it provides a variety of weapons. This includes pistols, rifles, and even grenades. To get the most out of the game, you must use the right weapon at the right time. Each of the weapons and equipment is designed to fulfill a specific purpose. To become a better player, you must first master it. Just to give you an idea, there are a total of 34 weapons in the game. Of which 19 are exclusive to the game.





Just like any other shooting game, Global Offensive also comes with multiple maps. There are a total of 16 official maps in the game. Of which 8 are updated classic maps and the rest are new for the Arsenal game mode. The creators added more new maps in subsequent patches.





Since the game was released 8 years ago, in 2012, it has pretty good graphics. The game may not look realistic, but the graphics are above average. This automatically makes the game 10 times more interesting for players.

To create the perfect atmosphere, the game is equipped with realistic sound effects. The creators have done a great job with the audio. The combination of graphics and excellent sound effects makes Global Offensive one of the best shooting games out there.





Global Offensive is compatible with all major platforms. It can be played on both PC and consoles. It is compatible with Mac, Windows PS3 and Xbox 360.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the best shooting games you will ever play. Being the fourth installment in the series, it comes with many great features. The game offers everything a shooting game should have. The best part is that you can play it on any platform you want.

How to Download Counter-Strike: Instructions for PC Global Offensive

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click Download Counter-Strike: Global Offensive PC Button

: Click Download Counter-Strike: Global Offensive PC Button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Counter-Strike: Global Offensive PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Minimum System Requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 1.7 GHz

RAM: 512MB

Operating system: Windows 7 (32/64 bit)/Vista/XP

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 8.1 level graphics card

PIXEL SHADER: 1.4

VERTEX SHADER: 1.4

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4.6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Pentium 4 processor (3.0 GHz or better)

CPU SPEED: 3.0 GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows 7 (32/64 bit)/Vista/XP

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9 level graphics card

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4.6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

Frequent questions

How many game modes are there in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive? There are a total of nine game modes available in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. All of them are multiplayer modes.

What platform can you play Global Offensive on? Global Offensive is a cross-platform game compatible with Windows, Mac, Xbox 360 and PS3.

