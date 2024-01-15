The Amazing Spiderman 2 Free PC Game Download Full Version (Incl. ALL DLC’s)

If you are a Spiderman fan, you have good news. Activision has released a Spiderman game called The Amazing Spiderman 2. It is an adventure title based on a movie of the same name. It allows players to investigate and fight some of the dangerous villains. The goal is to make New York City safe and crime-free.

The Amazing Spiderman 2 is available on all major gaming platforms including PS4, PS3, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and others. If you want to know more about this game, read this post.

The Amazing Spiderman 2 Game Download for PC

Name The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Initial release date Platforms Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 Developer Beenox Editor Gameloft, Activision, Square Enix Mode Single player video game Genders Category PC Games >Action

What is the game about?

The Amazing Spider 2 is an adventure game that was released in April 2014. The story is based on the 2014 movie Spiderman. Although the game has its narrative and story, it has several references from both comics and movies.

What we like most is the large number of moves that players can perform with the push of a button. This makes attacking or climbing a building much easier. The game allows you to explore New York City as you make your way from building to building. The player will fight against enemies and defeat them. But if you fail, you will be punished.

If you are ready for an exciting adventure, this game is for you.

How to play

The Amazing Spiderman 2 is a third-person action-adventure title based on the 2014 film Spiderman.

The player takes on the role of Spiderman, also known as Peter Parker. As you progress through the game, you will face new villains and old friends. Your main objective is to fight and defeat the enemies. That is the only way to save and protect New York.

The player can move and explore the city. The game uses the “Hero or Threat System”. It incentivizes the player when they defeat enemies, but adds consequences when they fail.

Game Features

If you are playing this game for the first time, it is obvious that you do not have much knowledge about it. To give you a good idea, we have detailed the main features below.

It gives you the opportunity to play and control the character of Peter Parker, Spiderman’s alter ego.

This game is perfect for fans of action-packed titles. There are countless combat scenes that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

The game uses the “Hero or Threat System”. It will reward you for your good superhero behavior and for defeating crime. However, you will have to face the consequences if you let the crime escalate.

The game includes a lot of new upgrades and abilities. The fast acrobatic movements of combat become more exciting as you defeat enemies.

The Amazing Spider 2 was released in 2014. Even then it has great graphics. This will help retain players’ interest in the game.

Anyone who has seen the 2014 Spiderman movie will be able to relate to the game’s story. The Amazing Spiderman 2 is packed with tons of cool features, combat scenes, exciting moves, and more. Unless you give this game a chance, you won’t know what you’re missing.

The Amazing Spiderman 2 – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.6 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 3GB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB 3D hardware accelerator card required: 100% DirectX 9.0c with Shader Model 3 support. NVidia GeForce 8800 GT / AMD Radeon HD4770

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

The Amazing Spiderman 2 – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon II X4 2.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB 3D hardware accelerator card required: 100% DirectX 9.0c with Shader Model 3 support. Nvidia GeForce 285 GTX / AMD Radeon HD4830 graphics card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

When was The Amazing Spiderman 2 released? The Amazing Spiderman 2 was released in April 2014.

Where does the story take place? The story takes place in Manhattan, New York.

Who published The Amazing Spider-Man 2? The game was published by Activision.

