The Amazing Spider-Man PC Game Download Full Version

It’s a pleasure to be thrown into this open universe by The Amazing Spider-Man. You power the straps from your wrists by holding down a single trigger, swinging in any direction you want. The straps don’t always stick to anything nearby, which is fine – exuberant mobility is meant to be enjoyed.

The Amazing Spider-Man PC Game Download

Name The amazing Spider Man Initial release date Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Wii U, Windows Phone Developer Gameloft, Beenox and others Ocean Interactive Editor Gameloft, Activision Modification Genders Action and adventure game. Category PC Games >Adventure

What is the game about?

In The Amazing Spider-Man game, the web-slinger is as quick with his humor as he is with his justice. More importantly, he has more flexibility to show off his high-flying stunts than in his previous two appearances. This time, Spidey gets the entire city of Manhattan to himself. You get a thrilling feeling of what it would be like to put on the famous red and blue suit as you hurtle across the city, swinging over buildings and jumping off structures.

How to play

Because moving is a pleasure, The Amazing Spider-Man is at its best. Hundreds of valuable comic book pages shine and flutter in the breeze. They are small but nice rewards for the act of moving. These indicators are enough to make you search the screen for the elusive paper. Of course, there’s a lot more to the game than net-swinging: most of the story-based objectives take you off the streets and into tunnels and other such interiors.

In the parts that encourage stealth, the similarities with that other superhero game are clear. You can hover over an opponent or slide behind them and launch a sneak attack. Swinging from a beam, hitting a guard on the shoulder, wrapping him up and pinning him to the ceiling is hilarious. The AI ​​is mechanical and not particularly perceptive; It is usually easy to get out of danger and continue predation.

Game features

The game surely meets the expectations of the players. These are some of the features that worked in the game’s favor and helped it gain a fan base.

The plot is as fantastically ridiculous as any Spider-Man story before it. The game begins (supposedly) after the actions of the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man movie, with a trip to the Oscorp facility, in which you see the organization wrapping up some strange experiments.

Simple but exciting gameplay

You hit your opponents by tapping the attack buttons, and when the right visual cue comes, you somersault out of the way using the dodge button. Spidey is especially sensitive to gunfire, but you have a one-button escape technique that helps you get out of danger quickly. You can also grab things with webs and smash them into the ground, stunning adjacent enemies and simply covering them with webs.

The guards, on the other hand, are not idiots and will wave their spotlights when they notice your presence, perhaps giving you away if lightning strikes you. You are not restricted to resting in specific regions. Although you won’t be able to attach to all surfaces, you should be able to fly up to the wall just above your target’s head and envelop them from there. It is a wonderful and versatile system.

When you pass by the buildings and cross the streets of Manhattan, you feel like you are representing everything. The villains, bosses, fights, and actions are very realistic and help keep players involved and committed to the game.

The Amazing Spiderman does an excellent job of giving the impression that the rules of science still apply in a confusing way. When you swing on a playground that is not surrounded by large structures, you stay low to the ground, almost touching the grass beneath you. Surrounded by imposing superstructures, you will ascend towards the sky, from where you will be able to contemplate the entire city and appreciate its energy.

The Amazing Spider-Man – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 3GB

OS: Windows 7 or (Windows XP (with Service Pack 3) and DirectX 9.0c) or (Windows Vista with Service Pack 2)

VIDEO CARD: NVidia GeForce 8800 GT / AMD Radeon HD4770

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8.6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

The Amazing Spider-Man: Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 Ghz or AMD Athlon II X4 2.6 Ghz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7 or (Windows XP (with Service Pack 3) and DirectX 9.0c) or (Windows Vista with Service Pack 2)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce 285 GTX / AMD Radeon HD4830

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8.6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

Is Amazing Spiderman game good? The Amazing Spider-Man received mixed and good reviews, with the PS3 version receiving the most favorable attention.

How long does the game last? The Amazing Spider-Man is around 8.5 hours long and focuses on the main objectives. If you are a gamer looking to see all facets of the game, you will likely spend approximately 20.5 hours playing.

How much RAM does the game require? The game will require a minimum of 8 GB of RAM.

