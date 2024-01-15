Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Free Download For PC Full Version

Players Unknown Battleground is an action-packed game based on the last person standing formula. It is one of the most popular games that has gained popularity in the shortest possible time. Be it on handheld devices or PC-oriented simulation, this game has gained a lot of exposure.

It is widely known as PUBG all over the world. This game comes with engaging gameplay that appeals to all age groups. This combination of survival and battle oriented approach makes it quite useful.

PUBG is a game that has all the essential features and gameplay that make it an excellent game. It is available for PC, Xbox and mobile devices. The mobile version of this game has gained huge popularity due to its easy controls and numerous features.

What is this game about?

PUBG is an online multiplayer game published and developed by PUBG Corporation, part of the South Korean company Bluehole.

This game is inspired by the 2000 Japanese movie Battle Royale developed by Brendan “Unknown Player” Greene.

It was first released for Windows in December 2017. It was also made for Xbox One in September 2018. It also offers a free version for iOS and Android devices. It is one of the best-selling video games of all time. Sales of this video game have skyrocketed right after its launch.

PUBG is a game that has created a reliable and optimized space for those avid players who want to live unique experiences on the battlefield. The maximum level of excitement in this game is the driving factor. Let’s delve into more information about the game.

How to Play

The gameplay of this game is quite amazing as players are immersed from the beginning. It begins when up to one hundred players parachute onto an island. They look for weapons and other artillery to kill each other while staying safe. The available safe area decreases as time goes by and ultimately becomes small in the end. The last player standing wins the game. He also has a multiplayer or group option, but that’s also the last man standing.

There are different considerations or requirements to play this game on any device. For mobile phones and consoles it is relatively easy to install, but if you want to play it on your PC, the system requirements are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

It can be installed on operating systems with Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 64-bit.

You explicitly need a processor like Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300.

Keep an eye on the memory as you need a minimum of 8 GB of RAM.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB graphics cards are required to install this game.

You need to have an updated version of DirectX.

The need for a Broadband Internet connection is evident.

You need a minimum storage of 30 GB.

Apart from these minimum requirements, you don’t need anything.

Characteristics

The following are some of the best features of this game that make it occupy the first position among all the others.

Whether it’s PC, Xbox, or mobile, the ease of use of the controls makes it quite useful. The reason behind the great reception of this game is its control. The developers have given due attention to this aspect of the game and it is a success.

This is one of the new features of any game. The developers have considered all the small details and equipped it with an automatic sprint in an undefined direction. However, the direction can be controlled. This feature is difficult to understand for those who do not play this game, but those who are avid players can be very grateful for this as it is one of the practical techniques that help when fighting and saving ourselves in the game.

Auto Update Looting

This feature of their games is also effective as in most of the games you have to upgrade your weapon but in this game the optimization approach helps the players to get the desired upgrades on their own. This means that if a player has a level 1 helmet, they will automatically choose a level 2 helmet. They can also change their weaker helmet for a stronger one. Besides that, the best way to approach the looting process is when any player is killed and then all the materials are transformed into a brown box. Help other users loot the desired gears.

There is a controversy about the use of bots in the game, but overall, it is a good feature that encourages more and more users to play the game. It’s human psychology that they want to win games. There were cases where people often won at their games while robots surrounded them. However, this feature has become famous among gamers but it also helps newbies.

This game engages the player in the best way possible. It is equipped with some of the best features that allow the user to earn daily login bonuses, which encourages regular activity and ultimately increases the engagement time of the players. This is an effective way to reward players for the time they spend in the game. This feature is a big hit for this game.

The availability of different missions on all consoles are the different types of missions. These missions are quite useful for increasing engagement time. It also helps them get additional rewards. In PUBG mobile, there are subsidiary missions that help you unlock different rewards. These rewards can be of different types, such as weapon upgrades, capacity increases, etc.

Player Unknown Battlegrounds has greatly popularized battle-oriented games. It provides a hassle-free, survival-based action that is quite popular among all age groups. The notable thing about this game is the amount of stress it provides to the players, although this stress makes them play it regularly. The adventure of playing this game is on another level, which attracts players. There are numerous copies in the market, but the kind of features it offers are not available in any of them. Get ready to play a game that provides all the functionalities that will help you get a unique gaming experience.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds – Minimum system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB (4 GB AMD)

Frequent questions

Is this game available for PlayStation? Yes, it is available on the PlayStation platform.

Is this game banned in some countries? Yes, some countries like India have banned this game for political reasons.

Do we need to pay any fee for this game? No, this is a freemium game, but for premium upgrades you have to pay.

