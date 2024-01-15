Hitman Absolution PC Game Download Full Version (Professional Edition)

Gaming has become a hobby for many people, but shooting games are more interesting. Every gamer would have started playing shooting and adventure games. Playing shooting-based adventure video games provides a whole different level of fun. If you are interested in playing video games that provide an enriching experience, read the post below. It will provide all the details about one of the most popular video games in the entire gaming industry. So, continue reading.

Hitman Absolution Game Download for PC

Name Hitman Absolution Initial release date November 20, 2012 Series Hitman Developer IO Interactive, Feral Interactive, Nixxes Software BV Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Macintosh operating systems Editor Interactive IO, Interactive Feral, Square Enix Modification Single player video game Category PC Games >Action

What is the game about?

Hitman: Absolution is one of the best video games that was initially released on November 20, 2012. It was released under the Hitman series. This game offers only one game mode and that is single player mode. It was composed by Peter Peter and developed by Feral Interactive, Nixxes Software BV and IO Interactive.

How to Play

This game was published by Square Enix, Feral Interactive, and IO Interactive. This game is available on platforms such as macOS, Play Station 3, Xbox 360, Macintosh operating system and Microsoft Windows. It is an action-based shooter where you use skills like combat and stealth to dominate and defeat all enemies. The game allows players to adjust the difficulty level. The multiple missions in this game make it even more exciting and adventurous.

Game features

Hitman: Absolution offers a complete list of features to the players while playing this game.

This game allows players to adjust the difficulty level. This further helps players to play as per their preferences and requirements.

The game offers hundreds of missions to the players.

Furthermore, it is one of the most interesting games as it not only offers challenging missions but also offers a lot of fun and entertainment to the players. So, if your reason for playing has been to have fun and enjoy life, then this game is made exclusively for you.

The game combines action and adventure gameplay.

Hitman: Absolution is an extraordinary video game that offers the best features to the players. Interestingly, the features this game offers do not end here. The list goes on and on because it is quite long. So, if you are curious to know other interesting features of this video game, start playing it as a routine activity.

How to Download Hitman Absolution PC Instructions

Hitman Absolution: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista, 7

Processor: Dual core CPU (Intel, AMD)

Hard drive space: 24 GB

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Video card: NV8600 512 Mb RAM or AMD equivalent

DirectX®: 10

Hitman Absolution – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Athlon II X4

Hard drive space: 24 GB

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 or ATI Radeon HD 5770

DirectX®: 11

Frequent questions

Can you adjust the difficulty level in this game? Yes, the game allows players to adjust the difficulty level.

Is the game available on Microsoft Windows? Yes, you can take advantage of this game on Microsoft Windows.

Can children under a certain age play this game? Yes, kids can also play this game as it is quite adventurous and fun.

